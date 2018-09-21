Two 12-year-olds gangraped in Pune suburb, one dies; juvenile among two held

The probe has revealed that the girls, daughters of migrant labourers, were lured with chocolates by the accused on Sunday afternoon while they were playing on the premises of a temple. The probe has revealed that the girls, daughters of migrant labourers, were lured with chocolates by the accused on Sunday afternoon while they were playing on the premises of a temple.

A 22-year-old man and a 16-year-old juvenile have been taken into custody on charges of gangraping two 12-year-old girls, one of whom died on Wednesday, at Kasarsai near Hinjewadi in Pune district of Maharashtra.

The accused had allegedly lured the victims with chocolates to a secluded area and raped them there, the police said.

They added that the two accused were nabbed after the girl, who survived, gave information about the sequence of events and also told the police where the accused lived.

The probe has revealed that the girls, daughters of migrant labourers, were lured with chocolates by the accused on Sunday afternoon while they were playing on the premises of a temple. The accused took the girls to a secluded area and allegedly raped them, the police said. They also allegedly threatened to harm them if they told anyone about the incident, they said.

One of the girls died on Wednesday night. The same day, police arrested Ganesh Nikam (22) and detained the juvenile accused. Both the accused work at a sugar factory.

Senior inspector and in-charge of Hinjewadi police station Shivaji Gaware said, “The incident took place around 3.30 pm on Sunday. The accused told the girl that they will give them chocolates and took them to a secluded area. There they raped them and threatened to harm them if they spoke to anyone about it.”

Gaware said, “We now know that both girls did not immediately tell anything to their parents because they were in a state of shock. The girl, who died, complained of abdominal pain to her mother on Monday. On being taken to a local hospital, she was referred to another hospital. It was here that the doctors first noted symptoms of sexual assault and tried to get more information from her. They also informed us.”

“As we tried to get more information about the accused, the girl’s condition worsened. Her mother told us that there was one more girl with her. We sent a team to look for the other girl. She told us that she too was raped by the same people and told us where they lived. We nabbed them on Wednesday,” he added.

While Nikam was produced before a court on Thursday and remanded in police custody for seven days, the juvenile was produced before a juvenile justice board and sent to an observation home. Police are now probing if the accused were aided by anyone else in the crime. The two have been booked under sections of kidnapping and gangrape and relevant sections of POCSO Act.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App