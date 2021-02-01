Twitter withholds multiple accounts following direction from IT Ministry

According to Twitter, when an account is "withheld" it means the social media platform "was compelled to withhold the entire account specified (e.g, @username) in response to a valid legal demand, such as a court order". (Reuters Image)

Twitter Monday withheld multiple accounts on its platform including those linked with the ongoing farmers’ protest against the Centre’s three farm laws.

Sources confirmed to The Indian Express that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) had directed Twitter to block around 100 Twitter accounts and 150 Tweets that it claimed were using a controversial hashtag and making “fake, intimidatory and provocative tweets on January 30”. It was not immediately known if all the accounts and tweets were linked to the farmers’ protest.

Among the accounts withheld were Kisan Ekta Morcha (@Kisanektamorcha) and BKU Ekta Urgahan (@Bkuektaugrahan), – both related to the ongoing farmer protest. Apart from these, several individual and organisational accounts including that of media outlet The Caravan, activist Hansraj Meena, actor Sushant Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Jarnail Singh and CPI(M) leader Md Salim.

Sources said the order was processed on the request of Ministry of Home Affairs and law enforcement agencies “to prevent any escalation of law and order in view of the on-going farmer agitation”.

In a statement issued, Twitter said it acted upon a requested issued by an authority. “Many countries have laws that may apply to tweets and/or Twitter account content. In our continuing effort to make our services available to people everywhere, if we receive a properly scoped request from an authorised entity, it may be necessary to withhold access to certain content,” it said, adding “Transparency is vital to protecting freedom of expression, so we have a notice policy for withheld content. Upon receipt of requests to withhold content, we will promptly notify the affected account holders (unless we are prohibited from doing so e.g. if we receive a court order under seal).”

After Twitter complied with the order, the company and the IT Ministry were in a meeting on Monday evening, sources told The Indian Express.