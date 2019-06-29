Twitter to hide politicians’ tweets that violate its rules

Twitter will now hide tweets by politicians and government officials behind a company label if they violate the firm’s rules. The tweet will be visible only after the user clicks through the company’s notice.

“There are certain cases where it may be in the public’s interest to have access to certain tweets, even if they would otherwise be in violation of our rules,” the company’s blog post on Thursday said. “On the rare occasions when this happens, we’ll place a notice — a screen you have to click or tap through before you see the tweet — to provide additional context and clarity…” it added.

This will apply to current government officials as well as those running for or being considered for a government position. They must have more than 1,00,000 followers and be verified. Previously, the company would allow tweets to remain in the public interest even if they violated rules.