Twitter names new Resident Grievance Officer, publishes ‘transparency report’

Prior to this, the social media company has been in the eye of a storm over its alleged failure to comply with the new IT rules in India.

Amidst the ongoing tussle between the central government and Twitter, the social media platform has named Vinay Prakash as its Resident Grievance Officer for India, in compliance with the new IT rules.

The site also published a ‘transparency report’ regarding the handling of complaints from users in India between May 26, 2021 and June 25, 2021 — which was another requirement under the new IT law.

The US-based company has coming under increasing criticism from the Centre over its alleged failure to comply with the new IT rules in India, which mandates, among other requirements, the appointment of three key personnel — chief compliance officer, nodal officer and grievance officer by social media platforms with over 50 lakh users. All three personnel have to be residents in India.

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court said the Central Government can initiate action against Twitter in accordance with the new IT rules in case of non-compliance even as the micro-blogging site submitted a timeline on the appointment process of officers as mandated while maintaining that it reserves the right to challenge the rules.