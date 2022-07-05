Your Daily Wrap: Twitter moves court against Indian govt, SpiceJet sees two flight malfunctions in a day; and more

Social media giant Twitter has moved the Karnataka High Court, challenging the Central government orders to take down content under the new IT laws, saying it is an abuse of power by officials. According to reports, the microblogging site has termed the orders “overbroad and arbitrary”. The government had previously said that big social media firms, including Twitter, have not complied with removal requests, despite their legal standing. Late last month, Twitter was warned by the IT ministry of criminal proceedings if it did not comply with some orders.

The outer windshield of a SpiceJet aircraft, flying from Kandla in Gujarat, cracked mid-air today after which the plane made a priority landing in Mumbai. The Kandla-Mumbai flight was at 23,000 feet altitude when the windshield’s outer pane cracked. This is the second incident in the day involving a SpiceJet aircraft. Earlier in the day, a SpiceJet aircraft on its way to Dubai from Delhi landed in Karachi as it developed a technical glitch. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is now investigating the two incidents, along with the previous five incidents.

Underlining that the observations of the Supreme Court on suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma violate judicial propriety and fairness, a group of former judges and bureaucrats wrote an open letter addressed to the Chief Justice of India. “The observations, simultaneously relayed by all channels in high decibel, are not in sync with judicial ethos and by no stretch these observations, which are not part of the judicial order, can be sanctified on the plank of judicial propriety and fairness,” the letter stated. The signatories include former chief justice of the Bombay High Court Kshitij Vyas, former Gujarat High Court judge S M Soni, former Rajasthan High Court judges R S Rathore and Prashant Agarwal, former Delhi High Court judge S N Dhingra, 77 bureaucrats, and 25 army veterans.

POLITICAL PULSE

From the Urdu Press this week: The flux of news over the past week was breathtaking. In Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government collapsed and rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the new Chief Minister with the BJP’s ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy. The ghastly killing of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, filmed and flaunted online by his killers, convulsed the country. Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair was arrested by Delhi Police for a 2018 tweet. And the Supreme Court, while rejecting Nupur Sharma’s plea to club FIRs over her controversial remarks, came down heavily on her. The coverage of these developments and more, along with analysis and commentary, dominated the news and opinion pages of the Urdu dailies.

On Sunday, as office-bearers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took oath in Ahmedabad, national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched an attack on the Congress, calling it “a party only on paper”. The statement indicated that AAP, which had contested 29 seats in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, has identified the Congress as its main opponent. And that as the first step in a state ruled by the BJP now for 27 years, is seeking to replace the Congress as the main Opposition. BJP too seems to be recalibrating its political messaging, ahead of the approaching elections. Its attacks are now increasingly directed at the Congress in a bid to downplay the challenge from AAP – a party that has been causing the BJP some heartburn in several parts of the country. Vaibhav Jha reports.

Express Explained

Singapore-headquartered cryptocurrency lending and trading platform Vauld suspended withdrawals, trading and deposits Monday because of volatile market conditions and financial difficulties, the company announced in a blog post. With this, Vauld joins major crypto broker Voyager Digital and crypto lender Celsius Network LLC to suspend trading and withdrawals. Why are cryptocurrencies witnessing such a sharp decline, why are crypto platforms suspending withdrawals, and what are its implications? We explain.

India and Australia have decided to strengthen their partnership in the field of projects and supply chains for critical minerals. As part of his six-day tour of Australia, Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi met his counterpart, Resources and Northern Australia Minister Madeleine King, after which Australia confirmed that it would “commit A$5.8 million to the three-year India-Australia Critical Minerals Investment Partnership”. As countries around the world scale up their transition towards clean energy and digital economy, critical resources are key to the ecosystem that fuels this change. So what are these critical minerals? Read here.

Preparing for Civil Services and other competitive examinations. Read The Indian Express’ UPSC Key and UPSC Essentials to stay informed.