Twitter India summoned by parliamentary panel to discuss ‘safeguarding citizens’ rights’

Twitter India has been summoned before the Parliamentary Committee on Information Technology to discuss the issue of safeguarding citizens’ rights on the social media platform. The panel has also called officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) and the meeting will be held on February 11 at 3 pm in New Delhi.

The meeting will be headed by BJP leader Anurag Thakur and the panel will discuss a range of issues concerning the use of social media.

Thakur has also invited views and suggestions from the general public on the matter. The meeting will give an opportunity to the members of the Committee to ask the officials of the government and Twitter about ways in which misuse of social platforms could be curbed.

The Parliamentary Commitee on Information Technology will examine the issue: SAFEGUARDING CITIZENS RIGHTS ON SOCIAL/ONLINE NEWS MEDIA PLATFORMS MEITY & TWITTER will present their views. You can tweet/email your views:

comit@sansad.nic.in pic.twitter.com/bDYoSv5OHd — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) February 5, 2019

The development comes amid protests against Twitter India over its “anti-right-wing bias”. Earlier this week, the members of Youth for Social Media Democracy, a right-wing group, protested outside its office alleging that the company was blocking right-wing accounts.

Few of the members had also written to Thakur, news agency PTI reported. The protesters alleged that the social media platform did not keep an adequate check on abusive behaviour from their political rivals, but was quick in suspending right-wing accounts

Earlier last year, the government had issued a notice to Facebook, seeking its response over the Cambridge Analytica data breach and the measures it had taken to ensure the safety and prevention of misuse of personal data.

In the run-up to Lok Sabha elections, the social media platforms are looking for ways to curb fake news and misinformation. The platforms could play an important role in spreading the narrative of major political parties.