Twitter India MD says he will be available on video call for questioning by UP Police

Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari had been asked to report to the cops for questioning in connection with the viral video of an elderly Muslim man being allegedly assaulted.

The Ghaziabad Police has been informed that Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari, who had earlier been asked to appear before police to record his statement at Loni police station in connection with the video of an elderly Muslim man being allegedly assaulted, will be available for questioning on video call. The police are not satisfied with the reply and will send another notice to Maheshwari asking him to appear in person before them for questioning, ANI reported.

Days after the Ghaziabad Police had booked a few journalists, Congress leaders, Twitter Inc and Twitter Communications India Pvt over tweets in connection with the video of the alleged assault, Ghaziabad Police had sent a written summon to the Twitter India Managing Director.

The man, Abdul Samad Saifi, had alleged that the accused offered him an auto ride, took him to an isolated spot and beat him up, forcing him to chant Jai Shri Ram. However, police said the accused beat him up because he had sold them a “tabeez (amulet)” that they believed did not work.

“Some people used Twitter as a platform to spread animosity and hatred among people. Twitter did not take cognisance of such messages and rather encouraged such messages that sought to spread enmity and affect harmony among communities in the country/states. Such messages were also allowed to go viral. The case is being investigated and your participation is mandatory,” stated the letter sent by police addressed to Maheshwari.

Ghaziabad Police had booked Twitter, Congress leaders, and journalists Mohammed Zubair and Rana Ayyub over tweets in connection with the case.

Police invoked IPC sections 153 (provocation for rioting), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 295A (acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 505 (mischief), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) against them.

Apart from Zubair and Ayyub, the FIR also named Congress’s Salman Nizami, Shama Mohamed and Maskoor Usmani, writer Saba Naqvi, online media organisation The Wire, and Twitter Inc and Twitter Communications India Pvt.

(With inputs from ANI)