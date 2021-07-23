Ghaziabad ‘assault’ video: Karnataka HC says UP police notice to Twitter India chief malafide

The Karnataka High Court on Friday quashed a notice issued to Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari by Ghaziabad Police asking him to appear in person for a probe into a case involving circulation of a communally sensitive video on the micro-blogging platform.

The court, however, allowed the police to record his statement via virtual mode or by visiting his office or residence. The court said the notice under Section 41(A) to Maheshwari was issued by malafide as it did not meet pre-conditions.

On June 17, the Ghaziabad Police had slapped a notice on Bengaluru resident Maheshwari, asking him to report at its Loni Border police station within seven days to get his statement recorded in the case regarding a video clip of assault on an elderly Muslim man that went on the social media platform.

Following this, the MD had offered to join the investigation through video conference for the time being and assured of his cooperation with the police.

The Ghaziabad Police issued fresh summons to Twitter India on June 21. Maheshwari then approached Karnataka High Court questioning the legal standing of this notice, after which, the court on June 25 directed the Uttar Pradesh Police to not take coercive action against the executive, providing the Twitter executive interim relief from personally appearing at the police station.