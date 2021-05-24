Delhi Police Special Cell visits Twitter’s Delhi, Gurgaon offices to serve notice

A senior police officer from Special Cell said their team had sent a notice to Twitter about the case.

The Delhi Police Special Cell visited the offices of Twitter India in Delhi and Gurgaon on Monday evening. This comes a day after police had sent a letter to Twitter India after the platform labelled BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra’s tweet as “manipulated media”.

Delhi police at Twitter India office in connection with the Toolkit probe @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/e0p2Ae0Vlt — Jignasa Sinha (@jignasa_sinha) May 24, 2021

Patra’s tweet was about a purported toolkit and was also posted by other BJP leaders. Patra and others accused the Congress party of making the purported toolkit to target the government over handling the pandemic. In response, Congress leaders such as Rohan Gupta, chairman of the social media department of the party, sent a letter to Twitter saying the tweets were about a “forged toolkit which was wrongly attributed to INC”.

A senior police officer from Special Cell said their team had sent a notice to Twitter about the case, and added: “We want to know what information Twitter has about the toolkit and why they chose to give the ‘manipulated media’ label. Our team is conducting raids at their Delhi office in Mehrauli and their Gurgaon office on Golf Course Road,” said the officer.

Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said that the team went to the office to serve a notice to Twitter, as a part of a routine process. This was necessitated as we wanted to ascertain who is the right person to serve a notice, as replies by Twitter India MD have been very ambiguous, he said.

Biswal on Monday issued a statement that they had received a complaint asking Twitter for a “clarification” on classifying Patra’s tweet as ‘manipulated media’.

“It appears that Twitter has some information which is not known to us on the basis of which they have classified it as such… police want to find out the truth. Twitter should clarify,” said the PRO.

On May 18, Patra and other BJP leaders posted tweets with screenshots of the alleged toolkit, saying Congress created the toolkit.