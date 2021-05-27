Centre hits back, says ‘Twitter needs to stop beating around bush & comply with laws’

Twitter said that they have concerns with regards to the use of intimidation tactics by the police in response to enforcement of Twitter's global Terms of Service.

Hours after Twitter expressed concerns regarding the safety of its employees and “potential threat to freedom of expression” for its users, the central government rebutted saying the statement by the social media intermediary was an attempt to dictate its terms to the world’s largest democracy.

In a statement, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said that through its actions and deliberate defiance, Twitter is seeking to undermine the country’s legal system.

Press Release by Ministry of Electronics and IT in response to the statements made by Twitter Inc.

“Twitter needs to stop beating around the bush & comply with laws of the land. Lawmaking and policy formulations is the sole prerogative of the sovereign and Twitter is just a social media platform & it has no locus in dictating what India’s legal policy framework should be,” the ministry said.

Assuring safety, the ministry also said that representatives of social media companies including Twitter are and will always remain safe in India. “There is no threat to their personal safety and security,” the statement said.

The ministry also said that Twitter’s statement was an attempt to defame India to hide its follies.

The Delhi Police also reverted calling the statement by Twitter as “mendacious” and “designed to impede a lawful inquiry…”.

“Twitter Inc. has taken upon itself, in the garb of terms of service, to adjudicate the truth or otherwise of documents in public space. Twitter Inc. is purporting to be both an investigating authority as well as an adjudicating judicial authority. It has no legal sanction to be either. The only legal entity, so empowered by the duly laid down law, to investigate is the Police and to adjudicate is the Courts.” Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said.

Earlier today, a Twitter spokesperson said that they have concerns with regards to the use of intimidation tactics by the police in response to enforcement of Twitter’s global Terms of Service, as well as with core elements of the new IT Rules. “We plan to advocate for changes to elements of these regulations that inhibit free, open public conversation,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The statement by the social media intermediary comes days after the Special Cell of Delhi Police had earlier this week on Monday knocked on the doors of Twitter India’s Delhi and Gurgaon offices to allegedly serve a notice asking the company executives to join in the probe regarding the alleged “toolkit” seeking to undermine Indian government’s response to Covid-19, released on Twitter.