Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp told to use AI-based tools to check hate messages

The Government has advised social media platforms, like Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and Twitter, to deploy “proactive, artificial intelligence (AI) based tools” to check the spread of hate messages and rumours inciting violence and crimes against women, a Home Ministry official said.

The social media sites have also been asked to respond within 24 to 48 hours after such a complaint is flagged by agencies or authorities. The social media giants earlier could take over 72 hours to respond, and sometimes compliance could take over a week.

The Union Home Ministry recently convened a meeting of social media representatives in India and pulled them up for such delays.

Following a series of meetings between representatives of the social media platforms and central government officials, led by Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, it has been also agreed that anyone found involved in disseminating fake news creating social tension or pornographic contents inciting sex crimes will be identified, name disclosed and prosecuted, a Home Ministry official said. The social media sites have agreed to deploy proactive and AI-based tools that will automatically remove such content from their platforms, the official said.

Referring to the problems in implementation or enforcement of directives issued by law enforcement agencies under the IT Act and the Telegraph Act, the official said, the level of compliance has now gone up to 80 per cent from the previous 60 per cent, while the time taken to execute such action has gone down. The compliance period has come down from 72 hours to 24 to 48 hours.

Social media platforms have now engaged NGOs working in the field and appointed grievance redressal cells for prompt action in such cases, the MHA officials added.