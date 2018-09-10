Twitter abuzz over BJP’s graph on fuel prices, Congress ‘fixes’ it

BJP’s official twitter handle tweeted out an infographic showing the hike in fuel rates. (Souce: BJP4India/Twitter) BJP’s official twitter handle tweeted out an infographic showing the hike in fuel rates. (Souce: BJP4India/Twitter)

On a day the Congress-led opposition held a Bharat bandh, BJP on Monday tweeted out two infographics on petrol and diesel retail selling prices in Delhi, showing how the rate of fuel price hike has changed from 2004 to 2018. Titled ‘Truth of Hike in Petroleum Prices’, the graphs erroneously depicted a “fall” in petrol and diesel prices instead of an increase while actually trying to depict a slide in the percentage increase of fuel prices.

The graph for petrol shows that the percentage increase in petrol prices was 13 per cent between 2014 and 2018, which is a drop in the rate when compared to the jump of 75.8 per cent between 2009 to 2014. Instead of clearly depicting the drop in “rate”, the graph shows a drop in “prices”. Actually, petroleum price has risen from Rs 71.41 in 2014 to Rs 80.73 in 2018.

Similarly, in the graph on diesel prices, BJP has indicated the 28 per cent decrease in the hike percentage from 2014 to 2018 by showing a drop in the price bar. In reality, diesel prices have risen to Rs 72.83 from Rs 56.71 in 2014.

Truth of hike in diesel prices! pic.twitter.com/gF7CWHeiti — BJP (@BJP4India) September 10, 2018

Truth of hike in petrol prices! pic.twitter.com/hES7murfIL — BJP (@BJP4India) September 10, 2018

Congress was quick to point out the mistake and tweeted out a ‘fixed’ infographic, with a rectified graph showing the actual fuel price hike.

Congress also put out another infographic that implied a distinguished comparison after including international crude oil prices for the respective years. Taking a dig at the ruling party, Congress said it was better at handling the economy and should be back in power.

The BJP’s tweets drew flak from netizens as people asked for ‘logic’ behind its graphs. Twitter was abuzz with reactions.

Where is logic in this graph? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/OCcWULPIG6 — Irony Of India (@IronyOfIndia_) September 10, 2018

I attended one class of IT-CELL :D :D pic.twitter.com/r1rglVdPPK — Nafrat Chodo , Bharat Jodo (@Kashif_DXB_KNN) September 10, 2018

3 out of 2 people have trouble with numbers.#ModiMaths https://t.co/XZCNzkqNTY — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) September 10, 2018

Some people also used the infographic to take a dig at former HRD minister Smriti Irani who, in the past, had courted controversy over her educational qualification.

Smriti Irani se graph banwaoge to yahi hoga 😂😂 — क्रूर सिंह (@kroor_singh_) September 10, 2018

