After 2nd autopsy, Twisha Sharma’s family hopes to perform last rites today in Bhopal

Investigators questioning husband over timeline of events leading to model-actor’s death and his whereabouts during period in which he was absconding.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
5 min readMay 24, 2026 01:49 PM IST
Ten days after Twisha Sharma’s body was first brought to AIIMS Bhopal, her family is preparing to perform her last rites following a rare second autopsy ordered by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, even as investigators question husband Samarth Singh over the events leading to her death. (File Photo)Ten days after Twisha Sharma’s body was first brought to AIIMS Bhopal, her family is preparing to perform her last rites following a rare second autopsy ordered by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, even as investigators question husband Samarth Singh over the events leading to her death. (File Photo)
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Ten days after model and actor Twisha Sharma’s body was first brought to the mortuary at AIIMS Bhopal, and following a rare second postmortem ordered by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, her Noida-based family on Sunday prepared to finally perform her last rites in Bhopal.

Twisha’s father, Navnidhi Sharma, told The Indian Express, “It’s very difficult to take Twisha’s body back to Delhi. It’s not practical, and we did not ask for the state government’s help. She will be cremated in Bhopal and her ashes will be immersed in Rishikesh.”

Harshit Sharma, her brother, said the family hoped to carry out the cremation by evening if the second postmortem process concludes as per schedule.

“If the process is completed on time — the postmortem usually takes around two to three hours — we are planning to perform the last rites today at around 5 pm at the cremation ground in Bhadbhada, Bhopal,” Harshit Sharma said Sunday.

Harshit also described the difficulty the family faced during the identification of the body after nearly 10 days.

“Identification was slightly difficult, considering it was being done after 10 days, as there were certain changes in the body,” he said. He added that the process became even more complicated because the body had already undergone one postmortem examination earlier at AIIMS Bhopal.

“Also, since a first postmortem had already been conducted on the body, it became a little more difficult. However, it was identified by matching the birthmarks and other features,” he said.

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The remarks came after a team of forensic experts deputed by AIIMS Delhi arrived in Bhopal to conduct a second postmortem following directions issued by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The court had ordered the second autopsy after Twisha’s family repeatedly alleged manipulation of evidence and questioned the findings of the first postmortem, which concluded that the cause of death was “asphyxia due to antemortem hanging by ligature.”

The family had resisted cremation for days while seeking preservation of the body, transfer of the investigation and an independent forensic examination.

Twisha’s cousin Ashish Sharma said the family initially wanted to take the body to Delhi for the final rites, but eventually decided against it because of the condition of the remains and the extreme heat.

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“We wanted to perform the last rites in Delhi, but I think it’s probably impractical in this heat to travel so far. Due to medical reasons, it’s been decided to perform her last rites in Bhopal,” Ashish Sharma said.

“She will be given her final farewell at 5 pm today,” he added.

Also Read | Twisha Sharma death case: Husband sent to 7-day police custody after 10 days on the run

The funeral is expected to take place at the Bhadbhada cremation ground in Bhopal later Sunday evening, bringing to an end a harrowing 10-day legal and forensic battle that transformed Twisha Sharma’s death into one of Madhya Pradesh’s most politically and emotionally charged criminal investigations.

The case has triggered allegations of dowry harassment, evidence tampering, disputed CCTV footage, influence over investigators and bitter courtroom battles between the accused family and Twisha’s relatives. The Madhya Pradesh government has since transferred the investigation to the CBI, while her accused husband, Samarth Singh, remains in police custody for interrogation.

Husband’s questioning

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Police sources indicated that the questioning during the seven-day remand was likely to move far beyond a simple narration of events and would instead focus on a layered reconstruction of the timeline, the crime scene, digital evidence, the couple’s relationship, alleged domestic disputes and Samarth’s conduct after the incident.

Investigators were also expected to examine where Samarth stayed during the nearly 10 days he remained absconding, who may have sheltered him and whether any attempts were made to influence or interfere with the investigation during that period.

According to sources familiar with the questioning, police may seek a minute-by-minute account of May 12 — the day Twisha died — including where she went, whom she met, whom she spoke to and whether there was any confrontation inside the house before the incident.

Samarth has in his bail application argued that after marriage, his relationship with Twisha was “normal” and that tensions allegedly increased after her pregnancy was confirmed on April 17.

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Samarth claimed that Twisha’s behaviour appeared to change after the pregnancy and that she allegedly told him she wanted to return to Delhi because she “could not live a domestic life.” Investigators, however, were expected to independently verify these claims through family statements, medical records and digital evidence.

Samarth alleged that Twisha later travelled to Ajmer and Delhi before returning to Bhopal at the end of April. Officers were expected to verify these movements through railway records, flight details, mobile location data and statements of family members.

Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

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