Twisha Sharma death: Husband Samarth Singh surrenders after evading cops for 10 days

Samarth Singh, the absconding husband of Twisha Sharma who was allegedly harassed for dowry and died last week in Bhopal, reached the Jabalpur district court on Friday evening to surrender, his lawyer told news agency PTI.

The development came around an hour after he withdrew his anticipatory bail application filed in the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

He withdrew his anticipatory bail application plea from the single bench of the high court comprising Justice Avanindra Kumar Singh, his counsel Jaydeep Kaurav said.

#WATCH | Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh | Twisha Sharma death case | Twisha’s husband and the accused, Samarth Singh’s advocate Saurabh Sunder says, “He (Twisha’s husband and the accused, Samarth Singh) is here to surrender…We are moving an application before the CJM…” pic.twitter.com/53VHwNNCVL — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2026

The anticipatory bail application was filed before the high court on Thursday after a subordinate court turned down his plea last week.

Twisha Sharma, 33, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12. Her family accused her in-laws of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide, while the Singh family claimed she was addicted to drugs.

The Madhya Pradesh government Thursday officially transferred the investigation into the death of Twisha Sharma to the Central Bureau of Investigation, amid mounting allegations of investigative lapses, evidence tampering and influence exerted by the accused family.

In an official notification issued by the state Home Department, the government said the probe into the alleged dowry death registered at Katara Hills Police Station in Bhopal would now be investigated by the CBI.