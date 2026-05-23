Police to seek 7-day remand to question Twisha Sharma’s husband Samarth

Twisha Sharma death case has entered a crucial phase with Bhopal Police arresting her husband Samarth Singh and preparing to seek a seven-day remand for questioning in the alleged dowry death probe. (File Photo)
After a chaotic court appearance in Jabalpur a day earlier, Samarth Singh, the husband of deceased model and actor Twisha Sharma, was formally arrested by the Bhopal police on Saturday, with investigators preparing to seek seven days of police remand for custodial interrogation in the alleged dowry death case.
Confirming the arrest, Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajnish Kashyap said, “Our team has arrested Samarth Singh from Jabalpur. We will produce him before the court today. A press conference will be held at 1 pm by the Police Commissioner. We will seek a seven-day remand.”
The appearance triggered confusion and commotion inside the court premises as police personnel, lawyers and media gathered around the accused, whose whereabouts had remained unknown since registration of the dowry death FIR following Twisha’s death at her matrimonial home in Bhopal.
Police sources said Samarth was eventually taken into custody by the Jabalpur police and later handed over to a Bhopal police team that had rushed to the city after receiving information about his presence in court.
Samarth had been on the run since his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the sessions court. During this period, the Bhopal police first announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to his arrest before later increasing it to Rs 30,000.
His surrender attempt came a day after the Madhya Pradesh High Court heard a batch of connected petitions in the case, including pleas seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to his mother Giribala Singh, and a request for a second postmortem of Twisha Sharma by her family. The court has allowed the plea for a second autopsy.
During those proceedings, Samarth’s counsel informed the high court that he intended to surrender before the trial court. The court observed that the proper legal course available to an accused fearing custodial torture was either to surrender before the investigating officer or before the competent trial court.
Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government has opposed anticipatory bail granted to Giribala Singh, alleging before the high court that she tampered with evidence, leaked selective CCTV footage from the house to social media and repeatedly failed to cooperate with investigators despite notices issued by police.
Twisha, 33, was found dead at her matrimonial home less than six months after her marriage. While the postmortem conducted at AIIMS Bhopal concluded that the cause of death was “asphyxia due to antemortem hanging by ligature,” her family has consistently alleged murder, destruction of evidence and manipulation of the probe.
Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy.
Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free.
Expertise and Reporting Beats
Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors:
National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres.
Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA).
Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking.
Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers.
Professional Background
Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017.
Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh.
Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs.
Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife.
Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance.
Digital & Professional Presence
Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express
Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More