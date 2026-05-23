Police to seek 7-day remand to question Twisha Sharma’s husband Samarth

Twisha Sharma death case has entered a crucial phase with Bhopal Police arresting her husband Samarth Singh and preparing to seek a seven-day remand for questioning in the alleged dowry death probe. (File Photo)

After a chaotic court appearance in Jabalpur a day earlier, Samarth Singh, the husband of deceased model and actor Twisha Sharma, was formally arrested by the Bhopal police on Saturday, with investigators preparing to seek seven days of police remand for custodial interrogation in the alleged dowry death case.

Confirming the arrest, Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajnish Kashyap said, “Our team has arrested Samarth Singh from Jabalpur. We will produce him before the court today. A press conference will be held at 1 pm by the Police Commissioner. We will seek a seven-day remand.”

The arrest came less than 24 hours after dramatic scenes unfolded at the Jabalpur district court complex, where Samarth appeared wearing a mask, cap and sunglasses in an apparent attempt to surrender after absconding for nearly 10 days.