Twisha Sharma’s husband Samarth, mother-in-law Giribala Singh sent to CBI remand till June 2

Giribala Singh was arrested by the CBI in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
2 min readUpdated: May 29, 2026 02:37 PM IST
Twisha sharma Giribala SinghTwisha Sharma's (inset) mother-in-law Giribala Singh and husband Samarth Singh (File photo: ANI)
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Twisha Sharma death case update: A Bhopal court has sent accused in the Twisha Sharma death case, retired judge Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh, to CBI remand until June 2. The order came a day after the CBI arrested Giribala Singh following the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s decision to quash the anticipatory bail granted to her in the case.

Samarth Singh had already been in custody following his arrest after remaining absconding for several days. Advocate Gyandendra Sharma, representing the accused, said, “Both the accused were remanded to CBI custody till June 2. The agency wants to question both the accused and complete its investigation.”

Twisha Sharma, a former Miss Pune and actor originally from Noida, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in the Bagmugalia area of Bhopal on May 12. She had gotten married to Samarth Singh just a few months earlier. While the initial postmortem conducted at AIIMS Bhopal concluded that the cause of death was “asphyxia due to antemortem hanging by ligature”, her family in Noida alleged foul play and sought a second postmortem, which was later conducted by a team of experts from AIIMS Delhi.

Among the most significant steps likely during the remand period is a face-to-face confrontation between Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh. Investigators commonly use such sessions to identify inconsistencies between statements, establish timelines and test explanations against known evidence.

The central agency recently took over the investigation from the Madhya Pradesh Police after the state government transferred the case amid allegations of investigative lapses, evidence tampering and influence over the probe.

The Madhya Pradesh government had earlier alleged before the High Court that selective clips were leaked publicly while the investigation was underway. Investigators are expected to determine who had access to the DVR, who created copies of the footage and whether the material circulated publicly was complete or selectively edited.

The agency may also probe why certain crucial pieces of evidence, including the alleged ligature material, became contentious during the initial investigation and whether any lapses were accidental or deliberate.

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Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

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