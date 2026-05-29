Twisha Sharma’s husband Samarth, mother-in-law Giribala Singh sent to CBI remand till June 2

Twisha Sharma death case update: A Bhopal court has sent accused in the Twisha Sharma death case, retired judge Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh, to CBI remand until June 2. The order came a day after the CBI arrested Giribala Singh following the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s decision to quash the anticipatory bail granted to her in the case.

Samarth Singh had already been in custody following his arrest after remaining absconding for several days. Advocate Gyandendra Sharma, representing the accused, said, “Both the accused were remanded to CBI custody till June 2. The agency wants to question both the accused and complete its investigation.”