Twisha Sharma’s mother-in-law addresses court, flags ‘media trial’, slams investigators

Giribala Singh complained that investigators had required her to get out of the vehicle several houses away from her home and walk through a crowd of journalists and camera crew before reaching the property. (ANI photo)

Retired district judge Giribala Singh, who was produced before a court in Bhopal on Tuesday along with her son Samarth Singh after the end of their time in CBI custody, took the opportunity to address the court regarding safety concerns, an alleged media trial and issues regarding the investigation into the death of her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma.

Both the accused were sent to judicial custody until June 16 after the CBI informed the court that it was not seeking further custody of the duo.

Before being sent to jail, both accused sought special security arrangements, arguing that they faced safety concerns. Giribala Singh told the court that she had delivered judgments in numerous criminal cases during her decades-long career and feared that convicts or persons affected by those decisions could be lodged in the same prison. She requested that she be housed separately and provided additional protection. Judicial Magistrate First Class Shobhana Bhalave allowed this plea.