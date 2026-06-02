Twisha Sharma’s mother-in-law addresses court, flags ‘media trial’, slams investigators

Giribala Singh complained that investigators had required her to get out of the vehicle several houses away from her home and walk through a crowd of journalists and camera crew before reaching the property. (ANI photo)
Retired district judge Giribala Singh, who was produced before a court in Bhopal on Tuesday along with her son Samarth Singh after the end of their time in CBI custody, took the opportunity to address the court regarding safety concerns, an alleged media trial and issues regarding the investigation into the death of her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma.
Both the accused were sent to judicial custody until June 16 after the CBI informed the court that it was not seeking further custody of the duo.
Before being sent to jail, both accused sought special security arrangements, arguing that they faced safety concerns. Giribala Singh told the court that she had delivered judgments in numerous criminal cases during her decades-long career and feared that convicts or persons affected by those decisions could be lodged in the same prison. She requested that she be housed separately and provided additional protection. Judicial Magistrate First Class Shobhana Bhalave allowed this plea.
The hearing was dominated by Giribala Singh, who sought permission to address the court directly. At various points, she questioned the manner in which the investigation had been conducted and alleged that she and her family had been subjected to a sustained media trial since Twisha Sharma’s death.
Among the grievances raised was the recent crime-scene reconstruction conducted by the CBI at her residence in Bhopal’s Bagmugalia area. Giribala Singh complained that investigators had required her to get out of the vehicle several houses away from her home and walk through a crowd of journalists and camera crew before reaching the property. She argued that the process exposed her unnecessarily to public scrutiny and humiliation.
She also raised objections to what she described as aggressive questioning during the investigation and sought greater protection from media attention while being moved between court, jail and investigative proceedings. According to those present, she urged the court to ensure that accused persons were not subjected to questioning by journalists during transit and sought safeguards against what she termed continuous public harassment.
Another flashpoint during the hearing concerned events surrounding Samarth Singh’s appearance in Jabalpur before he was taken into custody. Allegations were raised that he had been mistreated and assaulted during the chaotic scenes that unfolded there. In response, the counsel appearing for Twisha Sharma’s family, Advocate Anurag Srivastava, disputed those allegations and instead “called for examination of CCTV footage from the court premises”, arguing that the “sequence of events could be independently verified through video evidence”.
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The CBI, which recently took over the investigation from Madhya Pradesh Police, did not seek further custody but retained the option of seeking additional remand later if required as the probe progresses.
During the remand period, investigators questioned both accused over the circumstances surrounding Twisha’s death, the sequence of events inside the Bhopal residence on the night of May 12 and various pieces of digital, forensic and physical evidence collected during the probe.
Twisha Sharma, a former Miss Pune and actor originally from Noida, was found dead at her matrimonial home less than six months after marrying Samarth Singh. The case, initially registered by Katara Hills police as a dowry death, was later transferred to the CBI amid allegations of investigative lapses and evidence tampering.
The arrest of Giribala Singh came after the Madhya Pradesh High Court quashed the anticipatory bail granted to her, observing that the trial court had failed to adequately consider witness statements, WhatsApp chats and postmortem findings showing multiple ante-mortem injuries on Twisha’s body.
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The CBI is investigating the case under sections 80(2), 85 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to dowry death, cruelty by husband or relatives and joint criminal liability, along with sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.
Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy.
Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free.
Expertise and Reporting Beats
Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors:
National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres.
Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA).
Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking.
Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers.
Professional Background
Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017.
Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh.
Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs.
Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife.
Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance.
Digital & Professional Presence
Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express
Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More