Twisha Sharma death points to suicide, not murder: Bhopal Police Commissioner amid probe scrutiny
Amid mounting questions over the probe and demands from Twisha Sharma’s family for a second postmortem, Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar defends alleged lapses in the handling of evidence and delays in the arrest of her husband
Even as questions continue to swirl around the death of model and actor Twisha Sharma, Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said Tuesday the investigation so far points towards suicide and not murder, while also defending the pace of the probe and the handling of the postmortem examination.
“Our investigation points towards suicide and not murder,” Kumar told reporters, amid mounting demands from Twisha’s family for a second postmortem and allegations that crucial evidence in the case was mishandled.
The commissioner said Twisha’s family had formally approached him seeking another autopsy. “The family members came and gave me an application. I told them that the police have no objection if there is another postmortem, and their application is also part of our case diary. The court will now decide whether there will be a second postmortem,” he said.
The controversy over the postmortem is because, in the post mortem report prepared at AIIMS Bhopal, the investigating officer allegedly failed to produce the belt before the medical board during the autopsy examination. Because of this omission, doctors have been unable to conduct a scientific comparison between the alleged ligature material and the marks found on Twisha’s neck.
According to the post-mortem report prepared at AIIMS Bhopal, doctors observed “two parallel ligature marks” on Twisha Sharma’s neck during the autopsy examination. The report further allegedly recorded that the investigating officer did not produce the alleged nylon belt recovered from the scene before the medical board at the time of the post-mortem. “The alleged ligature material was not presented during examination,” the report noted, adding that because of this omission, “scientific correlation between the ligature mark and the alleged material could not be established.” The report stated that the death was “due to antemortem hanging by ligature.”
“Multiple antemortem injuries (simple in nature, possible by blunt force) over other parts of the body have been noted,” the report said.
Twisha’s family has questioned whether the injuries are fully consistent with suicide and has alleged lapses in the police investigation, including delays in the arrest of her husband, Samarth.
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Responding to criticism that her husband, Samarth Singh – a suspect in the case — has not yet been arrested, Kumar said the investigation was still underway. “It takes time to investigate sometimes. We have made our parties and will soon arrest him,” he said.
The case has triggered intense public attention in Bhopal, particularly because Twisha was the daughter-in-law of retired district judge Giribala Singh. Her death, less than six months after her marriage, is being investigated under provisions relating to dowry death and cruelty.’
Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy.
Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free.
Expertise and Reporting Beats
Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors:
National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres.
Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA).
Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking.
Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers.
Professional Background
Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017.
Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh.
Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs.
Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife.
Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance.
Digital & Professional Presence
Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express
Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More