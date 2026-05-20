Twisha Sharma death points to suicide, not murder: Bhopal Police Commissioner amid probe scrutiny

Twisha’s family has questioned whether the injuries are fully consistent with suicide and has alleged lapses in the police investigation, including delays in the arrest of her husband, Samarth.

Even as questions continue to swirl around the death of model and actor Twisha Sharma, Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said Tuesday the investigation so far points towards suicide and not murder, while also defending the pace of the probe and the handling of the postmortem examination.

“Our investigation points towards suicide and not murder,” Kumar told reporters, amid mounting demands from Twisha’s family for a second postmortem and allegations that crucial evidence in the case was mishandled.

The commissioner said Twisha’s family had formally approached him seeking another autopsy. “The family members came and gave me an application. I told them that the police have no objection if there is another postmortem, and their application is also part of our case diary. The court will now decide whether there will be a second postmortem,” he said.