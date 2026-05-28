Twisha Sharma death: New phase in investigation after ex-judge Giribala Singh’s arrest

Twisha was found dead at her matrimonial home in the Bagmugalia locality of Bhopal on May 12, around five months after her marriage to lawyer Samarth Singh.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
5 min readBhopalMay 28, 2026 07:45 PM IST
Twisha sharma Giribala SinghTwisha Sharma's (inset) mother-in-law Giribala Singh and husband Samarth Singh (File photo: ANI)
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A day after the Madhya Pradesh High Court quashed her anticipatory bail, retired district judge Giribala Singh was arrested by the CBI on Tuesday in connection with the death of her daughter-in-law, Twisha Sharma.

The CBI took Giribala Singh into custody after questioning her for several hours at her Bhopal home. The Supreme Court, which took suo motu cognisance of the case on May 23, had on Monday referred to the Madhya Pradesh government’s recommendation for a CBI probe, and said the agency should “immediately” take over the investigation into the 33-year-old model and actor’s death.

Twisha was found dead at her matrimonial home in the Bagmugalia locality of Bhopal on May 12, around five months after her marriage to lawyer Samarth Singh. While a postmortem examination conducted at AIIMS Bhopal concluded that the cause of death was “asphyxia due to antemortem hanging by ligature”, her family has alleged murder and destruction of evidence.

The CBI is probing the case under BNS sections 80(2) (punishment for dowry death), 85 (cruelty inflicted upon a married woman by her husband or his relatives) and 3(5) (common intention), as well as provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

Also Read | Twisha Sharma case: Why MP High Court cancelled mother-in-law’s anticipatory bail plea

The arrest comes after the Madhya Pradesh High Court cancelled Giribala Singh’s anticipatory bail, holding that the trial court that granted bail had ignored critical evidence, including WhatsApp chats, witness statements, allegations linked to Twisha’s pregnancy and postmortem findings showing multiple ante-mortem injuries.

Justice Dev Narayan Mishra of the High Court observed in his order that the WhatsApp messages and statements of witnesses showed “there are clear allegations against” Giribala and her son. “From the WhatsApp chats also, it cannot be said that the allegations are only against Samarth Singh, but the trial Court did not consider all these facts,” the High Court said.

The court also noted that the postmortem report indicates “six other injuries were found in the body of the deceased, in which four injuries were on the left arm, one in the ring figure and one on the head, and that was antemortem”.

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The CBI is now expected to question Giribala Singh on multiple matters, including events preceding Twisha’s death, allegations of evidence tampering, handling of CCTV footage, communication with police and medical officials, and the management of the crime scene during the crucial hours after the incident.

One major line of investigation is likely to centre on the sequence of events inside the house on the night of May 12 and the conduct of family members immediately after Twisha was found hanging.

Investigators are expected to look into who was present at the house at the time of the death, who first discovered Twisha, how the body was brought down, when relatives and neighbours were called and why the police chowki located close to the residence was not informed immediately.

The agency is also expected to examine the handling of electronic evidence, particularly the CCTV footage seized from the house. The Madhya Pradesh government had earlier alleged before the High Court that selective clips of CCTV footage were strategically leaked to social media “to tamper [with] prosecution evidence and obstruct the investigation”.

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The CBI is likely to investigate how copies of the footage were retained, who accessed the DVR before and after seizure and whether the publicly circulated clips matched the original recordings recovered by investigators.

Another significant focus area is expected to be phone records, WhatsApp chats and communication logs involving the accused during the hours immediately after Twisha’s death.

Investigators are also expected to examine allegations surrounding the first postmortem conducted at AIIMS Bhopal, including why the ligature material was allegedly not supplied to forensic experts during the initial examination and whether any attempts were made to influence medical findings.

The CBI is additionally expected to probe allegations relating to Twisha’s pregnancy and its termination, an issue that has emerged repeatedly in witness statements and court proceedings.

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According to the High Court order, Twisha’s family members alleged that she had faced pressure from her husband and mother-in-law to terminate the pregnancy, while the defence maintained that the decision had been voluntary.

For 12 days after her death, Twisha’s family resisted cremating her remains while demanding a second postmortem and transfer of the investigation. On Sunday, soon after the second postmortem was conducted by a team from AIIMS Delhi, her last rites were conducted.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

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