Twisha Sharma death case: Husband sent to 7-day police custody after 10 days on the run
Samarth, who had evaded police for nearly 10 days before being taken into custody from Jabalpur on Friday, was produced before the court by the Bhopal police, which sought custodial interrogation citing the need to investigate the crime scene, electronic evidence, physical evidence and his movements after the incident.
A Bhopal court Saturday sent Samarth Singh, the husband of deceased model and actor Twisha Sharma, to seven days of police custody, allowing investigators to interrogate him over the circumstances surrounding Twisha’s death, alleged tampering of evidence and the period during which he remained absconding.
A Bhopal court Saturday sent Samarth Singh, the husband of deceased model and actor Twisha Sharma, to seven days of police custody, allowing investigators to interrogate him over the circumstances surrounding Twisha’s death, alleged tampering of evidence and the period during which he remained absconding.
Samarth, who had evaded police for nearly 10 days before being taken into custody from Jabalpur on Friday, was produced before the court by the Bhopal police, which sought custodial interrogation citing the need to investigate the crime scene, electronic evidence, physical evidence and his movements after the incident.
Confirming the remand, Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said investigators would question Samarth on multiple aspects of the case, including where he stayed while absconding and who may have helped him avoid arrest.
“We will interrogate him in connection with the case. We will question him about where he stayed during the period he was absconding, where he took shelter, and other aspects related to the crime. Since all these things are involved, we have sought seven days’ time for the remand,” Kumar said.
Police officers said the interrogation would focus not only on the events leading up to Twisha’s death but also on alleged irregularities in the handling of the crime scene and digital evidence that have emerged during the investigation.
Investigators are expected to question Samarth regarding the CCTV footage seized from the house, mobile phones and electronic communication records, including WhatsApp chats and call detail records that have become central to the case.
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Police said they would also investigate whom Samarth met during the period he was absconding, whether anyone assisted him in avoiding arrest and whether there were attempts to influence or interfere with the investigation.
Twisha, 33, was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal less than six months after her marriage. While the postmortem conducted at AIIMS Bhopal concluded that the cause of death was “asphyxia due to antemortem hanging by ligature,” her family has consistently alleged murder and destruction of evidence.
The case has since spiralled into one of Madhya Pradesh’s most high-profile criminal investigations, marked by allegations of dowry harassment, evidence tampering, leaked CCTV clips, disputed forensic findings and claims of influence exerted by the accused family.
The Madhya Pradesh government has since transferred the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation, while the Madhya Pradesh High Court has ordered a second postmortem by a team of experts constituted by AIIMS Delhi.
Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy.
Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free.
Expertise and Reporting Beats
Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors:
National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres.
Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA).
Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking.
Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers.
Professional Background
Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017.
Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh.
Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs.
Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife.
Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance.
Digital & Professional Presence
Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express
Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More