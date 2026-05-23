Twisha Sharma death case: Husband sent to 7-day police custody after 10 days on the run

Bhopal court sent Samarth singh, the husband of deceased model Twisha Sharma, to seven days of police custody. (File Photo)

A Bhopal court Saturday sent Samarth Singh, the husband of deceased model and actor Twisha Sharma, to seven days of police custody, allowing investigators to interrogate him over the circumstances surrounding Twisha’s death, alleged tampering of evidence and the period during which he remained absconding.

A Bhopal court Saturday sent Samarth Singh, the husband of deceased model and actor Twisha Sharma, to seven days of police custody, allowing investigators to interrogate him over the circumstances surrounding Twisha’s death, alleged tampering of evidence and the period during which he remained absconding.

Samarth, who had evaded police for nearly 10 days before being taken into custody from Jabalpur on Friday, was produced before the court by the Bhopal police, which sought custodial interrogation citing the need to investigate the crime scene, electronic evidence, physical evidence and his movements after the incident.