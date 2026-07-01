Twisha Sharma death: CBI traces husband’s contacts, probes voice samples

Madhya Pradesh court extends judicial custody of Twisha’s husband, Samarth Singh.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
3 min readBhopalUpdated: Jul 1, 2026 04:59 AM IST
Twisha Sharma death: CBI traces husband’s contacts, probes voice samplesTwisha Sharma's (inset) mother-in-law Giribala Singh and husband Samarth Singh (File photo: ANI)
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The CBI has widened its probe into the death of actor and model Twisha Sharma by tracing and examining everyone that her husband, Samarth Singh, contacted in the immediate aftermath of the incident, while also seeking his and his mother Giribala Singh’s voice samples and access to a password-protected laptop.

In an application filed before the Judicial Magistrate First Class while seeking extension of Samarth Singh’s judicial custody till July 14, the CBI disclosed that “persons contacted by the accused on 12.05.2026 & 13.05.2026 (post-incident) are to be traced and examined”.

The agency also informed the court that the investigation is far from complete, saying, “Statements of crucial witnesses, including some family members, relatives and friends of the deceased, Twisha Sharma, are yet to be recorded who may reveal important information or facts regarding the case.”

Read | Digital evidence, forensic reports awaited: Why probe into Twisha Sharma death is at ‘crucial stage’

The court extended the judicial custody of the accused till July 14.

According to the application, investigators are still awaiting reports from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), New Delhi, pertaining to crime scene recreation and exhibits collected during the investigation, while the report of the second postmortem conducted by a board from AIIMS, Delhi, is also awaited.

The CBI further said, “Scrutiny of the mobile phone and financial details of the deceased has revealed crucial facts which are to be investigated further.”

CBI looks for more digital evidence

Apart from seeking extension of judicial custody, the agency filed separate applications seeking permission to obtain voice samples of Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh. The CBI told the court that it had recovered audio recordings of conversations involving the accused, the deceased and her family members from seized mobile phones and that the samples are required to scientifically compare the voices through forensic examination.

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Read | Twisha Sharma case is Supreme Court’s chance to fix systemic failures on dowry: Senior Advocate Amit Desai

In another application, the agency sought a direction to Samarth Singh to furnish the password of his seized Apple laptop. The CBI said the laptop had been sent to the CFSL, but forensic experts were unable to retrieve the complete data as the device is password-protected. It told the court that Samarth Singh, being the user of the laptop, possesses the password required to access the device and extract data relevant to the investigation.

Twisha Sharma, a model-turned-actor, was found dead at her matrimonial home in Katara Hills, Bhopal, on the night of May 12, around five months after her marriage to advocate Samarth Singh, son of retired judge Giribala Singh.

Alleging lapses in the police investigation, including the handling of the crime scene and seizure of evidence, Twisha’s family sought a CBI probe, and the agency subsequently took over the investigation. Both Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh were arrested and are in judicial custody.

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Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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