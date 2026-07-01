Twisha Sharma death: CBI traces husband’s contacts, probes voice samples

The CBI has widened its probe into the death of actor and model Twisha Sharma by tracing and examining everyone that her husband, Samarth Singh, contacted in the immediate aftermath of the incident, while also seeking his and his mother Giribala Singh’s voice samples and access to a password-protected laptop.

In an application filed before the Judicial Magistrate First Class while seeking extension of Samarth Singh’s judicial custody till July 14, the CBI disclosed that “persons contacted by the accused on 12.05.2026 & 13.05.2026 (post-incident) are to be traced and examined”.

The agency also informed the court that the investigation is far from complete, saying, “Statements of crucial witnesses, including some family members, relatives and friends of the deceased, Twisha Sharma, are yet to be recorded who may reveal important information or facts regarding the case.”