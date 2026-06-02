Twisha case: Ex-judge Giribala Singh, son to be lodged in Bhopal jail ‘separately from other inmates’

Giribala Singh, mother-in-law of Twisha Sharma, being taken out of the CBI office by officials in connection with the Twisha Sharma death case, in Bhopal on Tuesday. She will be produced before the court shortly. (ANI Photo)

After days of custodial questioning by the CBI, retired judge Giribala Singh and her son Samarth were on Monday sent to judicial custody till June 16 by a Bhopal court in connection with the death of former model and actor Twisha Sharma.

The order came after the CBI produced both accused before the court on completion of their remand period. The agency did not seek further custody, following which the court remanded both to judicial custody.

Sources said Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh will be lodged separately from other inmates at Bhopal Central Jail.

The development marks the end of the first phase of the CBI’s investigation after it took over the case from the Madhya Pradesh Police. During the remand period, investigators questioned both accused over the circumstances surrounding Twisha’s death, the sequence of events inside the Bhopal residence on the night of May 12 and various pieces of digital, forensic and physical evidence collected during the probe.