Twisha case: Ex-judge Giribala Singh, son to be lodged in Bhopal jail ‘separately from other inmates’

Court sends both accused to 2-weeks’ judicial custody after days of questioning by CBI.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
2 min readBhopalUpdated: Jun 2, 2026 03:44 PM IST
Giribala Singh, mother-in-law of Twisha Sharma, being taken out of the CBI office by officials in connection with the Twisha Sharma death case, in Bhopal on Tuesday. She will be produced before the court shortly. (ANI Photo)Giribala Singh, mother-in-law of Twisha Sharma, being taken out of the CBI office by officials in connection with the Twisha Sharma death case, in Bhopal on Tuesday. She will be produced before the court shortly. (ANI Photo)
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After days of custodial questioning by the CBI, retired judge Giribala Singh and her son Samarth were on Monday sent to judicial custody till June 16 by a Bhopal court in connection with the death of former model and actor Twisha Sharma.

The order came after the CBI produced both accused before the court on completion of their remand period. The agency did not seek further custody, following which the court remanded both to judicial custody.

Also Read | 80-kg dummy used to recreate Twisha Sharma’s final moments as CBI visits in-laws’ home

Sources said Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh will be lodged separately from other inmates at Bhopal Central Jail.
The development marks the end of the first phase of the CBI’s investigation after it took over the case from the Madhya Pradesh Police. During the remand period, investigators questioned both accused over the circumstances surrounding Twisha’s death, the sequence of events inside the Bhopal residence on the night of May 12 and various pieces of digital, forensic and physical evidence collected during the probe.

Twisha Sharma, a former Miss Pune and actor originally from Noida, was found dead at her matrimonial home less than six months after marrying Samarth Singh. The case, initially registered by Katara Hills police as a dowry death, was later transferred to the CBI amid allegations of investigative lapses and evidence tampering.

The arrest of Giribala Singh came after the Madhya Pradesh High Court quashed the anticipatory bail granted to her, observing that the trial court had failed to adequately consider witness statements, WhatsApp chats and postmortem findings showing multiple ante-mortem injuries on Twisha’s body.

The CBI is investigating the case under Sections 80(2), 85 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to dowry death, cruelty by husband or relatives and joint criminal liability, along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

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