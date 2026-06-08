Twisha Sharma death case: Records show delays in key recoveries – from 10 hours to 10 days

Investigators in the Twisha Sharma case have claimed that evidence was seized from retired judge Giribala Singh’s home within hours of the news of the model’s death being communicated to the Bhopal Police at midnight on May 13.

However, a scrutiny of the seizure records reveals that crucial evidence, including the ligature material — a gymnastics rope allegedly used by Twisha to hang herself — was recovered nearly 10 hours after the phone call to the police, along with other evidence such as her mobile phone and laptop.

A headphone set worn by Twisha seen in CCTV footage capturing her last moments was recovered only 10 days later.

Model-actress Twisha Sharma’s husband Samarth Singh, in striped tshirt, holding a mannequin as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials recreate the crime scene, at the residence of his mother Giribala Singh, an accused, in Bhopal, Monday. (PTI) Model-actress Twisha Sharma’s husband Samarth Singh, in striped tshirt, holding a mannequin as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials recreate the crime scene, at the residence of his mother Giribala Singh, an accused, in Bhopal, Monday. (PTI)

The CBI is expected to question Madhya Pradesh Police officers on their handling of crucial evidence in the case. The CBI took over the investigation after officers from Katara Hills police station were accused of conducting a shoddy probe by Twisha’s family, particularly after the ligature material was not produced at the time of the post mortem examination.

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Twisha’s lawyer, Ankur Pandey, had alleged that the “police did not secure the crime scene, which was left with the accused who could have tampered with crucial evidence”.

Lawyers for the accused have rejected these allegations.

Bhopal Police were informed of the death at 12.05 am on May 13 – two hours after she allegedly hanged herself on the terrace of her matrimonial home – by AIIMS Bhopal. Police have claimed they carried out a spot inspection, prepared a site map, and that an FSL team inspected the site.

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The first seizure was recorded at 9.42 am on May 13. According to the seizure memo, three items were seized from beneath a shed on the roof of the house.

The first piece of evidence, the ligature material, was described as a black-coloured strap or belt approximately 1 inch wide and about 99 inches long, along with a tyre strap measuring approximately 51 inches, wound around a circular wheel. The item was allegedly used in the hanging, the seizure memo records.

Investigators also seized a silver-coloured HP laptop and a red-coloured iPhone. Both electronic devices were locked at the time of seizure.

The seizure memo says these items were “seized from spot”. The seizure was witnessed by police personnel and an independent witness who is a resident of Katara Hills.

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Over the following hours, investigators returned repeatedly to the residence of the retired judge.

At 3.30 pm on May 13, according to records, a second mobile phone — a Samsung Galaxy handset — was seized after it was produced by Twisha’s husband, Samarth Singh, in the presence of two independent witnesses.

At 4.40 pm, police collected a second set of materials from Samarth Singh.

According to seizure records, investigators also seized a collection of medical documents connected to Twisha.

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At 6.40 pm, police seized the digital video recorder (DVR) connected to the CCTV camera system in the house. The DVR was produced by Giribala Singh, Twisha’s mother-in-law. CCTV footage from the house later emerged in public, and there were competing allegations about the handling and circulation of the video clips.

Giribala’s legal team has denied leaking portions of the CCTV footage, which showed Twisha’s body being brought down a staircase after attempts to administer CPR allegedly failed.

The Bhopal Police were accused of not securing the crime scene, resulting in the leak of the footage.

On May 15, police registered an FIR against Giribala and Samarth.

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At 8.41 pm on May 23, investigators carried out more seizures at the Katara Hills residence.

The first item seized was a Samsung mobile phone with two numbers but no SIM. The second was a pair of black Sony headphones which, according to the seizure memo, the “deceased had taken with her and climbed atop the terrace”.

Katara Hills SHO Sunil Dubey, who was part of the SIT and among the first officers to investigate the case, said he was yet to be questioned by the CBI.

Asked why police did not mention who had helped identify the ligature material, Dubey said, “The FSL team conducted the inspection and found the ligature material at the site, which was secured immediately after AIIMS Bhopal informed us.”

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Asked about the delay in the recovery of the headphones, Dubey said, “They were not recovered during the videography. This doesn’t compromise the case.”