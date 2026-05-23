Twisha Sharma case: Will act against those who sheltered Samarth, police chief says

“He had reached the Jabalpur court to surrender, during which, our team took him into custody with the help of Jabalpur police,” Commissioner Sanjay Kumar says

Written by: Anand Mohan J
3 min readBhopalMay 23, 2026 03:18 PM IST
Samarth-TwishaThe arrest came after days of mounting criticism over the Bhopal police's inability to trace Samarth. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

With model and actor Twisha Sharma’s husband Samarth Singh managing to evade the police for nearly 10 days before being taken into custody from a court in Jabalpur on Friday, the Bhopal police on Saturday said action would be taken against anyone found to have sheltered him. Samarth, a lawyer, and his mother, retired judge Giribala Singh, are accused in an alleged dowry death case.

Addressing reporters after Samarth’s arrest, Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said police would seek seven days of custodial interrogation and investigate the people who may have helped him avoid arrest.

“First, his medical will be done, and we will seven-day police remand from the court to interrogate him further,” Kumar said. “If it is found that someone offered him shelter during this time, action would be taken against them.”

“He had reached the Jabalpur court to surrender, during which, our team took him into custody with the help of Jabalpur police,” Kumar said.

The arrest came after days of mounting criticism over the Bhopal police’s inability to trace Samarth. Police had announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to his arrest before later increasing it to Rs 30,000.

Police are expected to question him regarding the sequence of events leading up to Twisha’s death, allegations of dowry harassment, handling of the crime scene, and disputed electronic evidence that has become central to the investigation, officials said.

The arrest comes amid escalating legal and political pressure in the case, which has already seen the Madhya Pradesh government transfer the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Madhya Pradesh High Court order a second postmortem by a team of experts from AIIMS Delhi.

Story continues below this ad

The police commissioner confirmed that the second postmortem would be conducted at AIIMS Bhopal by the AIIMS Delhi team in compliance with the court’s directions.

Kumar said police were continuing efforts to question Giribala, against whom both the state government and Twisha’s family have sought cancellation of anticipatory bail.

“We have sent her three notices so far,” he said. The state government has accused her of tampering with evidence, leaking selected CCTV footage to social media, and failing to cooperate with investigators.

Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 23: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments