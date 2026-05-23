Twisha Sharma case: Will act against those who sheltered Samarth, police chief says

The arrest came after days of mounting criticism over the Bhopal police's inability to trace Samarth. (File Photo)

With model and actor Twisha Sharma’s husband Samarth Singh managing to evade the police for nearly 10 days before being taken into custody from a court in Jabalpur on Friday, the Bhopal police on Saturday said action would be taken against anyone found to have sheltered him. Samarth, a lawyer, and his mother, retired judge Giribala Singh, are accused in an alleged dowry death case.

Addressing reporters after Samarth’s arrest, Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said police would seek seven days of custodial interrogation and investigate the people who may have helped him avoid arrest.

“First, his medical will be done, and we will seven-day police remand from the court to interrogate him further,” Kumar said. “If it is found that someone offered him shelter during this time, action would be taken against them.”