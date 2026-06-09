Twisha case: ‘VIP treatment’ for mother-in-law in prison prompts action

Bhopal Jail Superintendent rejects allegations, says she eats same food and has same daily routine as other prisoners

Written by: Anand Mohan J
3 min readBhopalJun 9, 2026 12:48 PM IST
giribala singhhe development has cast renewed attention on the incarceration of Giribala Singh and her son, who were sent to 14 days’ judicial custody. (ANI Photo)
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Fresh questions have emerged over the treatment extended to retired district judge Giribala Singh inside Bhopal Central Jail, with prison authorities transferring a deputy jailer after allegations that the two accused in the Twisha Sharma death case — Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh — were provided preferential facilities in violation of prison rules.

Bhopal Jail Superintendent Rakesh Bhangre told The Indian Express that Giribala Singh was not provided any preferential treatment and that the concerned officer was shifted to the administrative department.

“There was no preferential treatment given to the inmate. Giribala Singh is housed in a ward that is usually reserved for sick or pregnant inmates, but this is not a medical ward. Since allegations were being raised of VIP treatment, I shifted the concerned jailer. The jail authority was only following the court directions, which stipulated that Giribala be housed in a separate ward,” he said.

The development has cast renewed attention on the incarceration of Giribala Singh and her son, who were sent to 14 days’ judicial custody after the CBI completed its custodial questioning and chose not to seek a further remand.

Also read | Twisha Sharma death case: Records show delays in key recoveries – from 10 hours to 10 days

Soon after entering prison, Giribala Singh was accommodated in the women’s medical wing, while Samarth Singh was admitted to the jail’s medical ward, citing a leg injury. Their prison stint had drawn scrutiny from the start after reports emerged that Giribala had sought permission to enter the prison premises by vehicle and was being housed separately from ordinary inmates.

Daily routine

According to officials, however, Giribala Singh is now subject to the same daily schedule governing all inmates inside the central jail. She has been issued standard prison utensils, bedding and clothing allowances available under jail rules, officials said.

They said Giribala Singh starts her day with morning prayers and has remained “composed during interactions with jail officials”.

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According to prison officials, Giribala Singh has so far followed the standard daily routine prescribed for inmates. She wakes up with the morning roll call and is served tea around 6 am, followed by breakfast at 7 am. On her first full day in jail, she ate the same breakfast provided to other inmates — “salted dalia (porridge) and tea”. Lunch is served between 11 am and noon, followed by evening tea at 3 pm and dinner at around 6 pm. On the evening she entered jail, officials said she was “served kadhi, pakoras and rotis”.

An official said, “Giribala Singh also has canteen facilities available, and eats toast, fruits and namkeen. She has also asked for permission to read newspapers in jail, and this has been granted.”

Twisha Sharma, who was an actor and model, married Samarth Singh on December 9, 2025. She died less than six months later, and the case has garnered widespread public attention. The investigation was eventually transferred to the CBI following allegations of a shoddy probe by Bhopal police.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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