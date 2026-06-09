Twisha case: ‘VIP treatment’ for mother-in-law in prison prompts action

he development has cast renewed attention on the incarceration of Giribala Singh and her son, who were sent to 14 days’ judicial custody. (ANI Photo)

Fresh questions have emerged over the treatment extended to retired district judge Giribala Singh inside Bhopal Central Jail, with prison authorities transferring a deputy jailer after allegations that the two accused in the Twisha Sharma death case — Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh — were provided preferential facilities in violation of prison rules.

Bhopal Jail Superintendent Rakesh Bhangre told The Indian Express that Giribala Singh was not provided any preferential treatment and that the concerned officer was shifted to the administrative department.

“There was no preferential treatment given to the inmate. Giribala Singh is housed in a ward that is usually reserved for sick or pregnant inmates, but this is not a medical ward. Since allegations were being raised of VIP treatment, I shifted the concerned jailer. The jail authority was only following the court directions, which stipulated that Giribala be housed in a separate ward,” he said.