80-kg dummy used to recreate Twisha Sharma’s final moments as CBI visits in-laws’ home

Twisha Sharma death case investigation has entered a crucial phase, with the CBI set to recreate the actor’s final moments at her matrimonial home using an 80-kg dummy to verify statements, forensic findings and the sequence of events described by the accused.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will recreate the final moments of former model and actor Twisha Sharma using an 80-kg dummy at the Bagmugalia home where she was found hanging on May 12.

According to sources, investigators have arranged a dummy weighing approximately 80 kg, roughly matching Twisha’s reported body weight, to recreate the sequence of events described by the accused and other witnesses. The dummy is expected to be weighed at the scene before the exercise begins.

The reconstruction will be carried out at the residence where Twisha was found dead less than six months after her marriage. Investigators are expected to use the dummy to examine whether the sequence of events described by those present inside the house on the night of May 12 is consistent with the physical layout of the scene and other evidence collected during the investigation.