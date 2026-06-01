80-kg dummy used to recreate Twisha Sharma’s final moments as CBI visits in-laws’ home

Twisha Sharma death case investigation has entered a crucial phase, with the CBI set to recreate the actor’s final moments at her matrimonial home using an 80-kg dummy to verify statements, forensic findings and the sequence of events described by the accused.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will recreate the final moments of former model and actor Twisha Sharma using an 80-kg dummy at the Bagmugalia home where she was found hanging on May 12.
According to sources, investigators have arranged a dummy weighing approximately 80 kg, roughly matching Twisha’s reported body weight, to recreate the sequence of events described by the accused and other witnesses. The dummy is expected to be weighed at the scene before the exercise begins.
The reconstruction will be carried out at the residence where Twisha was found dead less than six months after her marriage. Investigators are expected to use the dummy to examine whether the sequence of events described by those present inside the house on the night of May 12 is consistent with the physical layout of the scene and other evidence collected during the investigation.
Crime scene recreation is a standard investigative technique usedby forensic agencies to test whether witness accounts and accused persons’ statements are physically possible when matched against the actual scene, dimensions, injuries and available evidence.
During such exercises, investigators typically reconstruct movements inside the house, verify timelines, examine sightlines, test whether events could have unfolded in the manner described and compare statements against physical realities at the scene.
In the Twisha Sharma case, the reconstruction is expected to focus on some of the most disputed questions in the investigation like where Twisha was allegedly found, how the ligature was removed, how the body was brought down, where various family members were positioned and whether the sequence described by the accused aligns with forensic and medical evidence.
The agency is expected to compare their explanations with earlier statements, CCTV footage, call records and forensic findings collected during the investigation.
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Investigators are also likely to examine practical aspects of the accused family’s version, including the alleged rescue attempt, the movement of the body inside the house and the timeline between discovery of the incident and transportation to hospital.
The reconstruction comes at a critical stage in the case after the Madhya Pradesh High Court cancelled the anticipatory bail Twisha Sharma’s mother-in-law Giribala Singh, observing that the lower court had failed to consider witness statements, WhatsApp chats, allegations relating to Twisha’s pregnancy and postmortem findings showing multiple ante-mortem injuries.
Twisha Sharma, a former Miss Pune and MBA graduate originally from Noida, was found dead at her matrimonial home on May 12. While the first postmortem conducted at AIIMS Bhopal concluded that the cause of death was “asphyxia due to antemortem hanging by ligature”, the case has since been marked by allegations of dowry harassment, evidence tampering, disputed digital evidence and competing claims over the circumstances leading to her death.
Both suspects, Giribala and Twisha’s husband Samarth Singh, are in CBI’s custody. The case is being investigated under Sections 80(2), 85 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to dowry death, cruelty by husband or relatives and joint criminal liability, along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.
Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy.
Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free.
Expertise and Reporting Beats
Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors:
National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres.
Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA).
Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking.
Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers.
Professional Background
Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017.
Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh.
Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs.
Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife.
Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance.
Digital & Professional Presence
Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express
Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More