Twisha Sharma case: CBI files chargesheet against husband, mother-in-law for abetment to suicide

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh, the husband and mother-in-law of former actor-model Twisha Sharma, who was found dead in suspicious circumstances at her home in Bhopal on May 12, officials told PTI.
The CBI alleged that Samarth and Giribala, a former district judge, subjected Twisha to mental cruelty, leaving her with no option but to take her own life. In its chargesheet filed before a special court in Bhopal, the CBI accused the mother and son of abetment to suicide. The CBI has kept its probe into allegations of dowry demands and dowry death open.
Twisha’s family accused former district judge Giribala of mental abuse and dowry-related torture. Twisha, who married Samarth last December, was found hanging at her home on May 12.
After an initial police probe and a second autopsy ordered by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the CBI took over the investigation and arrested Samarth and Giribala in connection with Twisha’s death.
The second autopsy was conducted in Bhopal on May 24 by a four-member team from AIIMS Delhi. Twisha’s family had alleged that her in-laws subjected her to mental torture and domestic violence and were unhappy with the dowry given at the time of her marriage on December 9, 2025.
According to the FIR, Samarth took her to AIIMS Bhopal and claimed that she had hanged herself at home around 10.20 pm. Doctors at AIIMS informed police that Twisha was brought dead to the hospital, following which a medico-legal case was registered. Twisha’s family alleged that the harassment pushed the 33-year-old former model and actor to take the extreme step.