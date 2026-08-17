Twisha Sharma case: CBI files chargesheet against husband, mother-in-law for abetment to suicide

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against Twisha Sharma’s husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh over her death in Bhopal.

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh, the husband and mother-in-law of former actor-model Twisha Sharma, who was found dead in suspicious circumstances at her home in Bhopal on May 12, officials told PTI.

The CBI alleged that Samarth and Giribala, a former district judge, subjected Twisha to mental cruelty, leaving her with no option but to take her own life. In its chargesheet filed before a special court in Bhopal, the CBI accused the mother and son of abetment to suicide. The CBI has kept its probe into allegations of dowry demands and dowry death open.