Twisha Sharma’s mother-in-law Giribala Singh arrested by CBI after hours of grilling

Twisha Sharma’s mother-in-law Giribala Singh was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday, PTI reported citing officials. This comes after the Madhya Pradesh High Court rejected her anticipatory bail plea in the Twisha Sharma death case.

What is the Twisha Sharma death case?

Twisha Sharma, a former Miss Pune, actor and MBA graduate originally from Noida, was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bagmugalia, Bhopal, on May 12. Her death came barely five months after marrying lawyer Samarth Singh.

She had married Bhopal resident Singh in December 2025. After her death on May 12, her family accused her in-laws of harassing her over dowry demands and mentally torturing her.