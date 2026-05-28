Twisha Sharma’s mother-in-law Giribala Singh arrested by CBI after hours of grilling

Twisha Sharma’s mother-in-law Giribala Singh was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday, PTI reported citing officials. This comes after the Madhya Pradesh High Court rejected her anticipatory bail plea in the Twisha Sharma death case.
What is the Twisha Sharma death case?
Twisha Sharma, a former Miss Pune, actor and MBA graduate originally from Noida, was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bagmugalia, Bhopal, on May 12. Her death came barely five months after marrying lawyer Samarth Singh.
She had married Bhopal resident Singh in December 2025. After her death on May 12, her family accused her in-laws of harassing her over dowry demands and mentally torturing her.
Giribala Singh’s arrest came after the Madhya Pradesh High Court made strong observations on the evidence placed before it, including multiple antemortem injuries found on Twisha Sharma’s body and indications of mental harassment.
CRIME & JUSTICE — BHOPAL
Twisha Sharma Death Case: Timeline, Evidence & Charges
Former Miss Pune found dead at matrimonial home five months after her wedding. CBI arrests her mother-in-law after MP High Court rejects anticipatory bail.
WHO WAS TWISHA SHARMA
A former beauty queen, actor and MBA graduate from Noida
Twisha Sharma was a multi-faceted achiever — former Miss Pune, actor, and MBA graduate originally from Noida. She married Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh in December 2025. Barely five months later, on May 12, she was found hanging at their matrimonial home in Bagmugalia, Bhopal. Her family alleged dowry harassment and mental torture by her in-laws.
5
Months married before her death
7
Antemortem injuries found on her body
CBI
Probe agency by Supreme Court order
December 2025
Twisha Sharma marries Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh and moves to his family home in Bagmugalia, Bhopal.
May 12, 2026
Twisha found dead. She was found hanging at her matrimonial home. Post-mortem reveals 7 antemortem injuries on her body. Family files complaint alleging dowry harassment and mental torture.
Supreme Court directs the CBI to take over the investigation and conduct the probe without delay.
May 27, 2026
MP High Court cancels Giribala Singh's anticipatory bail, citing 7 antemortem injuries, WhatsApp chats of mental harassment, and non-cooperation with investigators.
May 28, 2026
CBI arrests Giribala Singh. A CBI team reaches her Bhopal residence in the morning and takes her into custody for investigation.
THE CHARGES
Giribala Singh faces charges under BNS 2023 and the Dowry Prohibition Act
Charges were filed after the MP High Court noted 7 antemortem injuries, WhatsApp messages indicating mental harassment, and repeated non-cooperation by Singh despite multiple notices from investigators.
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BNS Section 80(2) — Dowry Death
Applies when a woman's death is caused or abetted by harassment or cruelty in connection with dowry demands within 7 years of marriage.
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BNS Section 85 — Cruelty by Husband or Relatives
Covers harassment by a husband or his relatives that drives a woman to suicide or causes grave injury — includes mental torture and dowry-related demands.
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BNS Section 3(5) — Common Intention
Holds multiple persons jointly liable when a criminal act is committed by several people sharing a common intention.
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Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961 — Sections 3 & 4
Section 3 prohibits giving or taking dowry; Section 4 makes demanding dowry a punishable offence with up to 6 months imprisonment and/or fine.
"The High Court has taken serious note of certain observations in the case, like seven antemortem injuries on the body of Twisha Sharma, indicating towards a serious crime, non-cooperation by Giribala Singh despite several notices and WhatsApp chats indicating mental harassment of Twisha Sharma."
— Prashant Singh, Madhya Pradesh Advocate General (via ANI), May 28, 2026
TAGS
Twisha SharmaDowry DeathCBIMP High CourtBNS 2023Bhopal
Sources: The Indian Express · ANI · Madhya Pradesh High Court order
News agency ANI quoted Madhya Pradesh Advocate General Prashant Singh as saying that the court had taken serious note of the material presented in the case, paving the way for the CBI to take further steps in the investigation. “The High Court has taken serious note of certain observations in the case, like seven antemortem injuries on the body of Twisha Sharma, indicating towards a serious crime, non-cooperation by Giribala Singh despite several notices and WhatsApp chats indicating mental harassment of Twisha Sharma. Looking at all this, the High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail of Giribala Singh. Now, it is up to the CBI to decide whether or not a custodial interrogation needs to be done,” AG Prashant Singh was quoted.
Charges against Twisha Sharma’s mother-in-law
On Wednesday, the Madhya Pradesh High Court cancelled her anticipatory bail and overturned the relief granted to Singh on May 15 by the 10th Additional Sessions Judge in Bhopal. Charges against Singh include those under under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.
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Giribala Singh has been charged under Section 80(2) related to dowry death, Section 85 for cruelty by a husband or relatives, and Section 3(5) concerning acts carried out by multiple persons with common intention. She has also been booked under Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.
Earlier this week, the Supreme Court directed the CBI to take over the investigation and conduct the probe without delay.