Twisha Sharma cremated after second autopsy, 12 days after her death

Model-actor cremated in Bhopal following nearly two weeks of explosive legal battles and protests

Written by: Anand Mohan J
4 min readMay 24, 2026 06:00 PM IST
Last rites of Twisha Sharma being performed (ANI Video Grab)Last rites of Twisha Sharma being performed (ANI Video Grab)
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After nearly two weeks of courtroom battles, protests against the police, and duelling allegations on forensic and digital evidence, Twisha Sharma’s last rites were carried out on Sunday evening at the Bhadbhada cremation ground, where grief-stricken relatives carried the 33-year-old model and actor’s remains to her funeral pyre, covered in marigolds and silence.

When Twisha’s body was finally released after the second postmortem conducted by experts from AIIMS Delhi at AIIMS Bhopal, her family gathered for one final glimpse before the cremation.

Carrying her body, wrapped in white and bright red cloth and placed on a bamboo bier, toward the cremation ground triggered a fresh eruption of grief for the family.

Her mother, Rekha Sharma, broke down as relatives tried to steady her while the body was prepared for the final rites. At several moments, family members had to physically support her as she sobbed uncontrollably beside her daughter’s remains.

Also Read | Absconding for 10 days, Twisha’s husband taken into custody; Bar suspends his licence

By the time the body reached the cremation ground, it had been completely covered in thick marigold garlands. Relatives leaned over the bier, burying their faces into the flowers and weeping quietly as prayers continued around them.

The mother had to be helped into the cremation ground by relatives who repeatedly handed her bottles of water as she struggled through exhaustion, heat and grief to remain standing beside her daughter’s funeral pyre.

Family members embraced each other and cried silently as Twisha’s body was lifted onto the funeral pyre by relatives, some of them retired and serving Army officers wearing military jackets and caps. Eventually, it was Twisha’s brother, Harshit Sharma, who lit the funeral pyre.

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For nearly two weeks, Harshit had become the public face of the family’s fight, protesting outside police stations, attending court hearings, briefing the media and pursuing legal petitions from the Madhya Pradesh High Court to the Supreme Court while refusing to allow the cremation until a second postmortem was conducted.

That battle transformed Twisha’s death from a dowry death investigation into one of Madhya Pradesh’s most explosive and emotionally charged criminal cases.

Twisha was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal less than six months after her marriage to Samarth Singh, son of retired judge Giribala Singh.

What followed was an extraordinary chain of events with allegations of murder and evidence tampering by Twisha’s family, claims of investigative lapses by senior police officers, leaked CCTV footage, disputed WhatsApp chats, accusations of influence over forensic procedures, a dramatic surrender attempt by Samarth in Jabalpur after 10 days on the run, and ultimately the transfer of the investigation to the CBI.

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The family repeatedly refused to cremate Twisha’s body while demanding a second postmortem and alleging that the first forensic examination had been compromised. The body remained in the mortuary for days as legal petitions moved rapidly between courts.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court eventually ordered a second postmortem, observing that because the death had occurred within six months of marriage, “all doubts from any quarter” should be removed.

Even after the cremation on Sunday, the legal battle surrounding Twisha’s death is far from over.

The family is now preparing for a hearing before the Supreme Court on Monday, while another crucial hearing is scheduled in the Madhya Pradesh High Court, where the state government and Twisha’s father are seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala Singh.

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The state government has accused Giribala Singh of leaking selective CCTV footage, failing to cooperate with investigators and influencing the investigation, allegations she has denied.

Giribala Singh, whose media appearances and controversial remarks in the days after Twisha’s death triggered a political and media storm, did not speak to reporters during Sunday’s funeral proceedings.

Instead, her lawyer Enosh George Carlo briefly offered condolences to Twisha’s family while arriving at the Singh residence for last-minute consultations ahead of the upcoming court hearings.

Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

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