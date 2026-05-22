Twisha Sharma case handed over to CBI as family alleges murder, probe lapses

Twisha, 33, was found dead at her matrimonial home less than six months after her marriage to Samarth Singh, son of retired district judge Giribala Singh.

Twisha Sharma Case Update: The Madhya Pradesh government Thursday officially transferred the investigation into the death of model and actor Twisha Sharma to the Central Bureau of Investigation, amid mounting allegations of investigative lapses, evidence tampering and influence exerted by the accused family.

In an official notification issued by the state Home Department, the government said the probe into the alleged dowry death registered at Katara Hills Police Station in Bhopal would now be investigated by the CBI.

The notification pertains to the FIR registered under Sections 80(2), 85 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to domestic violence, matrimonial cruelty, and dowry death, and Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act in connection with the death of Twisha Sharma at Bag Mugalia Extension in Katara Hills on May 12.