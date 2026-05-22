Twisha Sharma case handed over to CBI as family alleges murder, probe lapses

Twisha Sharma Case Update: The Madhya Pradesh government Thursday officially transferred the investigation into the death of model and actor Twisha Sharma to the Central Bureau of Investigation, amid mounting allegations of investigative lapses, evidence tampering and influence exerted by the accused family.
In an official notification issued by the state Home Department, the government said the probe into the alleged dowry death registered at Katara Hills Police Station in Bhopal would now be investigated by the CBI.
The notification pertains to the FIR registered under Sections 80(2), 85 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to domestic violence, matrimonial cruelty, and dowry death, and Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act in connection with the death of Twisha Sharma at Bag Mugalia Extension in Katara Hills on May 12.
The state government said it had exercised powers under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, to grant consent for extension of the jurisdiction and powers of members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment across Madhya Pradesh for investigation of the case.
The notification further clarified that consent had also been granted for investigation into “related offences, abetment and/or criminal conspiracy” connected to the case.
The transfer marks a dramatic escalation in a case that has snowballed into one of the most closely watched criminal investigations in Madhya Pradesh, triggering bitter courtroom battles over forensic findings, digital evidence and alleged interference in the investigation.
Twisha, 33, was found dead at her matrimonial home less than six months after her marriage to Samarth Singh, son of retired district judge Giribala Singh.
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While the postmortem conducted at AIIMS Bhopal concluded that the cause of death was “asphyxia due to antemortem hanging by ligature,” Twisha’s family consistently alleged murder, tampering of evidence and manipulation of the investigation.
The family had repeatedly sought a second postmortem at AIIMS Delhi and moved court alleging that the crime scene remained under the control of the accused family for nearly two days after the incident. They also accused investigators of failing to seize crucial evidence, including the ligature material, in time.
In recent days, the dispute had widened into an acrimonious public and legal fight over leaked electronic evidence, including CCTV footage, call detail records, WhatsApp chats and audio recordings allegedly linked to the case.
Earlier this week, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had announced that the state government would write to the CBI seeking an investigation into the matter after meeting Twisha’s family.
Before the transfer, Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar had publicly stated that the investigation so far “points towards suicide and not murder,” even as senior police officers acknowledged lapses in the initial phase of the probe and assured departmental inquiry against officials involved.
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The CBI is now expected to take over the case diary, forensic materials, electronic evidence and records collected so far by the Special Investigation Team constituted by the Madhya Pradesh Police.
Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy.
Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free.
Expertise and Reporting Beats
Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors:
National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres.
Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA).
Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking.
Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers.
Professional Background
Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017.
Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh.
Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs.
Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife.
Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance.
Digital & Professional Presence
Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express
Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More