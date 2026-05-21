Twisha Sharma case: Madhya Pradesh starts investigating her mother-in-law

Madhya Pradesh has initiated an official inquiry against retired judge Giribala Singh after an FIR in the Twisha Sharma death case.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
2 min readUpdated: May 21, 2026 01:38 PM IST
The Madhya Pradesh government has initiated an inquiry against retired judge Giribala Singh, chairperson of a district consumer commission, after criminal charges were filed in connection with the death of actor and model Twisha Sharma. (File Photo)The Madhya Pradesh government has initiated an inquiry against retired judge Giribala Singh, chairperson of a district consumer commission, after criminal charges were filed in connection with the death of actor and model Twisha Sharma. (File Photo)
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The Madhya Pradesh government has initiated an inquiry against retired Bhopal judge Giribala Singh after criminal charges were registered against her in connection with the death of her daughter-in-law, model and actor Twisha Sharma.

The development marks the first formal administrative action initiated by the state government against Giribala Singh since the registration of the FIR. Singh, a retired district judge currently serving as chairperson of the district consumer commission in Bhopal, was named in the case filed after the death of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma at her matrimonial home earlier this month.

In an official communication dated May 20, the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department informed the Registrar of the Madhya Pradesh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission that a criminal case had been registered against Giribala Singh at Katara Hills Police Station under provisions relating to dowry death and cruelty.

Referring to the FIR registered by the Bhopal police commissioner’s office, the government directed that an inquiry be conducted against Singh under Rule 9(2) of the Consumer Protection (Qualification for Appointment, Method of Recruitment, Procedure of Appointment, Term of Office, Resignation and Removal of President and Members of State Commission and District Commission) Rules, 2020.

The letter stated: “Therefore, kindly conduct an inquiry regarding the case registered against Mrs Giribala Singh, Chairperson, District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Bhopal-2, and make the inquiry report available at the earliest.”

The communication was issued by the office of the deputy secretary in the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department after the matter was referred by the state consumer commission registrar.

The case has triggered intense scrutiny in Madhya Pradesh because of the stature of the accused family and allegations by Twisha’s relatives that the investigation and postmortem process were influenced. The family has sought a second postmortem at AIIMS Delhi and demanded a CBI investigation.

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Earlier this week, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the state government would write to the CBI seeking an investigation into the matter. Meanwhile, Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar has maintained that the investigation so far “points towards suicide and not murder.”

Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

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