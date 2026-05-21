Twisha Sharma case: Madhya Pradesh starts investigating her mother-in-law

The Madhya Pradesh government has initiated an inquiry against retired judge Giribala Singh, chairperson of a district consumer commission, after criminal charges were filed in connection with the death of actor and model Twisha Sharma. (File Photo)

The Madhya Pradesh government has initiated an inquiry against retired Bhopal judge Giribala Singh after criminal charges were registered against her in connection with the death of her daughter-in-law, model and actor Twisha Sharma.

The development marks the first formal administrative action initiated by the state government against Giribala Singh since the registration of the FIR. Singh, a retired district judge currently serving as chairperson of the district consumer commission in Bhopal, was named in the case filed after the death of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma at her matrimonial home earlier this month.

In an official communication dated May 20, the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department informed the Registrar of the Madhya Pradesh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission that a criminal case had been registered against Giribala Singh at Katara Hills Police Station under provisions relating to dowry death and cruelty.