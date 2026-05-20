Madhya Pradesh will seek CBI probe in Twisha Sharma death

Twisha met he husband online in 2024 through a matrimonial platform during what relatives describe as her “corporate phase.” (Express Photo, enhanced with AI)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said the state government would write to the CBI seeking an investigation into the death of model and actor Twisha Sharma.

An official statement issued after the CM met her family at the state secretariat in Bhopal stated that Yadav assured the family that the government would “fully assist” them in the case. “A letter will also be written to the CBI for investigation in this case,” the statement said.

The chief minister’s office also addressed the family’s demand for a second postmortem. While stating that the final decision would be taken by the court, the government said it would facilitate the transportation of Twisha’s body to AIIMS Delhi if the family wished to shift the remains there.