Madhya Pradesh will seek CBI probe in Twisha Sharma death

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Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said the state government would write to the CBI seeking an investigation into the death of model and actor Twisha Sharma.
An official statement issued after the CM met her family at the state secretariat in Bhopal stated that Yadav assured the family that the government would “fully assist” them in the case. “A letter will also be written to the CBI for investigation in this case,” the statement said.
The chief minister’s office also addressed the family’s demand for a second postmortem. While stating that the final decision would be taken by the court, the government said it would facilitate the transportation of Twisha’s body to AIIMS Delhi if the family wished to shift the remains there.
The development comes amid mounting scrutiny of the police investigation and the findings of the initial postmortem conducted at AIIMS Bhopal on May 13. Twisha’s family has alleged lapses in the probe and sought preservation of the body for an independent second autopsy.
The postmortem report documented a “double ligature mark” on the neck along with multiple bruises and abrasions on the arms, forearm and finger.
Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said the investigation so far “points towards suicide and not murder,” though he added that police had no objection if the court ordered a second postmortem.
The issue of preserving the body has also become contentious. In a communication issued by Katara Hills Police Station, police informed Twisha’s father that the body is stored at minus four degrees Celsius in the AIIMS Bhopal mortuary since May 13 and warned that decomposition was possible because the hospital lacked a colder preservation facility.
Twisha, 33, was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal less than six months after her marriage to Samarth Singh, son of retired district judge Giribala Singh. A case under provisions relating to dowry death and cruelty has been registered, and the investigation remains ongoing.
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