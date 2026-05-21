Twisha’s husband approaches court: ‘Prosecution story is imagination and presumptions’

In his petition, Samarth argued that the allegations of dowry demand were inherently doubtful because he and his mother had allegedly transferred more than Rs 7 lakh to Twisha’s account. (File Photo)

The legal battle following the death of actor and model Twisha Sharma is set to move to the Madhya Pradesh High Court, with her husband Samarth Singh challenging a lower court’s rejection of his anticipatory bail plea, and Twisha’s family preparing to seek cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to his mother Giribala Singh.

Samarth, against whom police have announced a reward after describing him as absconding, has approached the High Court, arguing that the sessions court wrongly denied him anticipatory bail despite granting relief to his mother in the same case.

In his petition, Samarth argued that the allegations of dowry demand were inherently doubtful because he and his mother had allegedly transferred more than Rs 7 lakh to Twisha’s account. “The WhatsApp chats presented by the complainant are edited and incomplete. The same being tampered cannot be relied upon,” the plea states, adding that “more than Rs 7 lakh has been transferred online to the account of Mrs Twisha by the applicant and his mother in a complaint of dowry harassment for a demand of Rs 2 lakh.”