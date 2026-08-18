Twisha Sharma death: AIIMS Delhi finds ‘no injury suggesting assault’

A second post-mortem conducted by an AIIMS Delhi medical board has found no injury on model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma’s body “suggestive of assault prior to death”, The Indian Express has learnt. The report also allegedly confirms that she died of ante-mortem hanging using the gymnastic belt recovered from her matrimonial home.

The CBI, which is investigating the case, has filed its chargesheet. The alleged findings assume significance because Twisha’s family had alleged that the first post-mortem conducted at AIIMS Bhopal had been manipulated under the influence of accused retired judge Giribala Singh and her son, advocate Samarth Singh.

The second post-mortem was conducted in Bhopal on May 24 by an AIIMS Delhi medical board following an order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on May 22.

In its findings, the medical board is learnt to have concluded that the cause of death in this case “is Asphyxia as a result of ante-mortem hanging, which is suicidal in manner produced by the examined Ligature material, the gymnastic belt with a ring”. No other injury of medico-legal importance found on the body of the deceased suggestive of Assault/Scuffle prior to death, the report is learnt to have said.

In the first post-mortem report, prepared at AIIMS Bhopal, doctors allegedly observed “two parallel ligature marks” on Twisha Sharma’s neck during the autopsy. The report allegedly recorded that the investigating officer did not produce the alleged nylon belt recovered from the scene before the medical board at the time of the post-mortem.

“The alleged ligature material was not presented during examination,” the report noted, adding that because of this omission, “scientific correlation between the ligature mark and the alleged material could not be established.” The report by AIIMS Bhopal stated that the death was “due to antemortem hanging by ligature”.

“Multiple antemortem injuries (simple in nature, possible by blunt force) over other parts of the body have been noted,” the first PM report stated. Apart from the ligature injuries, the first post-mortem documented multiple external injuries on the body. These include “two reddish abrasions” on the front of the neck, bruises on the left arm, including a “bluish contusion”, another “bluish contusion” below it, and a further “bluish contusion” lower down on the same arm. The autopsy further documented a “reddish contusion” on the front of the left forearm. Another injury described was a “reddish contusion” over the “right ring finger.”

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Twisha Sharma, a former Miss Pune and model-turned-actor from Noida, was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills on May 12, 2026 — less than six months after her wedding to advocate Samarth Singh. The case was initially registered as a dowry death by the Katara Hills police and later transferred to the CBI amid allegations of investigative lapses and evidence tampering.

The CBI has allegedly concluded that Twisha’s husband Samarth Singh and his mother Giribala Singh subjected her to sustained mental cruelty, leaving her with no choice but to end her life. The agency is learnt to be checking Twisha’s phone to probe the dowry death allegations.

When contacted, Enosh George Carlo, the lawyer for the accused, said: “No case has been made our against my clients. There is no evidence of demand for dowry. We will make our case before the trial court”.

What investigators found

The investigators are learnt to have pieced together the couple’s tumultuous relationship after Twisha realised she was pregnant for the first time on April 16. According to them, Twisha wanted time to decide whether she wanted to continue with the pregnancy because of what she described as Samarth abusive behaviour.

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An argument allegedly followed on April 17, during which Samarth is stated to have abused Twisha using derogatory words, prompting her to inform her parents and leave her marital home. Twisha also allegedly complained that Samarth was a drug addict and expressed apprehension that his drug use “could cause deformity in the child during pregnancy.”

On April 30, Twisha and Samarth went to Bansal Hospital, where she allegedly told the doctor that she wanted to terminate the pregnancy. She was then referred to a foetal medicine specialist, who prescribed pills to terminate the pregnancy.

The same day, Twisha and Samarth allegedly went to Well Care Polyclinic, where she met a psychiatrist. According to investigators, Twisha was undecided whether she wanted to continue with it. The psychiatrist allegedly found her to be experiencing anxiety and prescribed anti-anxiety medication for 10 days. Later, Twisha is learnt to have told her mother over the telephone, “ye sab mujhe pagal sabit karna chahte hain [They want to prove me mad]”.

On May 6, Twisha and Samarth allegedly visited the psychiatrist yet again. There, Twisha is learnt to have told the doctor that she was going ahead with the abortion, at which point she was allegedly advised to consult a gynaecologist and undergo couple’s counselling.

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Investigators say that on May 7, Twisha told her sister-in-law Rashi Abrol that Giribala was furious with her over the abortion. The next day, Twisha allegedly took the second dose of pills to terminate the pregnancy.

According to investigators, Twisha told her sister-in-law that Samarth had become very aggressive and was abusing both her and her family. She also allegedly told her mother that she had been experiencing severe pain and bleeding after taking the second pill, at which Samarth is stated to have told her: “Natak Kar Rahi Hai [she’s playacting]”. Giribala, meanwhile, is stated to have ignored her.

On May 9, Twisha is believed to have complained to her mother yet again about the mental cruelty allegedly caused by both accused persons, sending a series of WhatsApp messages in which she quoted Samarth as asking whose child she had aborted. “Mummy, yaha par mai bus pagal ho jaungi, Mujhse nahi ho pa raha ab ye sab [Mummy, I’ll go crazy here. I can’t do this anymore]”.

According to investigators, the couple went to a counsellor on May 12 in a bid to repair the relationship. There, Twisha allegedly asked the counsellor to speak only to Samarth and left them alone. Investigators cited Samarth as telling the doctor that Twisha was displaying “impulsive and attention-seeking behaviour”, blaming these changes on the pregnancy. He also allegedly told the doctor about his consumption of marijuana along with Twisha.

The final minutes

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It has been learnt that while concluding the session, the counsellor explained to Samarth that Twisha was suffering and advised him to practise active listening and give his wife time. The investigation says the doctor told him this would also help them stop consuming marijuana.

According to investigators, Twisha alleged that Samarth and his mother had been “pressuring” her to transfer her Rs 20 lakh investments to a joint account the couple held.

It has been learnt that at 9.20 pm on May 12, Twisha spoke to Rashi crying, saying she had back pain and that she had asked Samarth to sleep in the bedroom. According to investigators, Samarth became violent towards her after this. While she is learnt to have answered Rashi’s call minutes later at 9:29 pm, she was allegedly sobbing uncontrollably and could not talk.

At about 9.36 pm, she allegedly sent Rashi what would become her last recorded message. It is learnt to have said: “Ask him to collect what’s left of his wife. But tomorrow. Let me die in peace right now”.