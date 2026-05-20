Twisha’s body could start decomposing, cops tell family amid call for second autopsy

As the family of model and actor Twisha Sharma continues to press for a second postmortem, Bhopal police have now formally written to her father, saying that the body could begin decomposing because the required ultra-low temperature storage facility is unavailable at AIIMS Bhopal.
On May 12, Twisha was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area. Her husband, advocate Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law, retired district judge Giribala Singh, have since been booked.
In a letter dated May 20 issued by the Station House Officer of Katara Hills police station, police informed Twisha’s father, Navnidhi Sharma of Greater Noida, that her body has remained in the mortuary since the postmortem conducted on May 13 in connection with a case registered under provisions of dowry death and cruelty against the husband, Samarth Singh, and his mother, retired judge Giribala Singh.
The letter states that the body is currently being stored at -4°C in the AIIMS Bhopal mortuary. However, citing a communication from the Forensic Medicine and Pathology Department of AIIMS Bhopal dated May 18, police said the hospital had warned that the body should ideally be preserved at -80°C to prevent decomposition, a facility that is not available at the institute.
“The body is presently kept at -4°C in the AIIMS Bhopal mortuary room. The FMP Department of AIIMS Bhopal has informed that in order to prevent decomposition, the body should be kept at -80°C, and this facility is not available at AIIMS Bhopal,” the letter states.
The communication comes amid an escalating dispute between the family and investigators over the circumstances surrounding Twisha’s death. Her family has sought preservation of the body and demanded a second postmortem, alleging inconsistencies in the first autopsy and lapses in the police investigation.
Police, however, reiterated in the letter that they had “no objection” to a repeat postmortem. At the same time, the SHO warned that since the body had remained in the mortuary for a prolonged period, “there is every possibility of decomposition,” and requested the family to take custody of the body.
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The development follows remarks by Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar, who said that the investigation so far “points towards suicide and not murder.” He had also stated that the family’s request for a second postmortem had been made part of the case diary and that police had no objection if the court ordered another autopsy.
Twisha’s postmortem report documented a double ligature mark on the neck along with multiple bruises and abrasions on the arms, forearm and finger, findings that have since become central to the family’s demand for an independent review of the autopsy.
Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy.
Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free.
Expertise and Reporting Beats
Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors:
National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres.
Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA).
Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking.
Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers.
Professional Background
Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017.
Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh.
Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs.
Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife.
Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance.
Digital & Professional Presence
Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express
Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More