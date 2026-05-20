Twisha’s body could start decomposing, cops tell family amid call for second autopsy

As the family of model and actor Twisha Sharma continues to press for a second postmortem, Bhopal police have now formally written to her father, saying that the body could begin decomposing because the required ultra-low temperature storage facility is unavailable at AIIMS Bhopal.

On May 12, Twisha was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area. Her husband, advocate Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law, retired district judge Giribala Singh, have since been booked.

In a letter dated May 20 issued by the Station House Officer of Katara Hills police station, police informed Twisha’s father, Navnidhi Sharma of Greater Noida, that her body has remained in the mortuary since the postmortem conducted on May 13 in connection with a case registered under provisions of dowry death and cruelty against the husband, Samarth Singh, and his mother, retired judge Giribala Singh.