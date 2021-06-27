scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 27, 2021
Sunday Reads

Twin explosions at IAF station in Jammu airport terror attack: J&K DGP

Two IAF personnel were injured when two explosives-laden drones crashed into the station around 1.40 am. The blasts took place within six minutes of each other.

By: PTI | Jammu |
Updated: June 27, 2021 4:16:27 pm
Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh. (Photo: Twitter/@JmuKmrPolice)

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Sunday termed the twin explosions at the high security Indian Air Force station in the Jammu airport a terror attack.

The police, IAF and other agencies were investigating the attack, he said.

Two IAF personnel were injured when two explosives-laden drones crashed into the station around 1.40 am. The blasts took place within six minutes of each other.

The first blast ripped off the roof of a single-storey building at the technical area of the airport manned by the IAF in Satwari area of the city. The second one was on the ground, officials said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 27: Latest News

Advertisement