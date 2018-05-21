Twenty-five companies of para-military forces to be deployed in Kairana bypoll

The Shamli Suprintendent of Police Devranjan Verma said that 10 companies of para military forces have already reached Shamli. Express Photo by Jaipal Singh The Shamli Suprintendent of Police Devranjan Verma said that 10 companies of para military forces have already reached Shamli. Express Photo by Jaipal Singh

Twenty five companies of para military forces will be deployed during Kairana Lok Sabha by-election on May 28 to ensure free and fair polling, a senior election official said at Muzaffarnagar.

Shamli District Magistrate/District Election Officer Inder Vikram Singh also said that patrolling and checking in the district areas bordering Haryana has also been started. He said that district authorities have also decided to use drone cameras for surveillance and have identified at least 20 bordering villages in Kairana where such cameras will be installed.

Meanwhile, the Shamli Suprintendent of Police Devranjan Verma said that 10 companies of para military forces have already reached Shamli. Kairana bypoll was necessitated following the death of BJP MP Hukam Singh. BJP has fielded Singh’s daughter Mriganka Singh from the seat.

While opposition parties’ joint candidate is Rashtriya Lok Dal’s (RLD) Tbassum Hasan, who has the support of the Samajwadi Party, the BSP and the Congress.

