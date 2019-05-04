Twenty convicted Bangladeshi nationals to be deported

Twenty convicted Bangladeshi nationals, currently in detention at Assam’s Silchar jail, will be deported through the border at Sutarkandi in Assam’s Karimganj district on Saturday, an official said on Friday.

A senior official of Assam Police’s border wing said that six among the 20 are Hindus. The official, who asked not to be named, said these 20 people were convicted by courts for violation of either the Passports Act or the Foreigners Act, or both.

Sources said illegal Bangladeshi migrants convicted by Indian courts are a separate category from illegal migrants declared “Bangladeshis” by the Foreigners’ Tribunals of the state. Those declared foreigners often claim that they are Indian citizens.