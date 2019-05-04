Toggle Menu
Twenty convicted Bangladeshi nationals to be deportedhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/twenty-convicted-bangladeshi-nationals-to-be-deported-5709787/

Twenty convicted Bangladeshi nationals to be deported

The official, who asked not to be named, said these 20 people were convicted by courts for violation of either the Passports Act or the Foreigners Act, or both.

bangladeshi nationals, bangladeshis deported, bangladeshi convict, bangladesh border, assam border police, guwahati news, indian express
Twenty convicted Bangladeshi nationals, currently in detention at Assam’s Silchar jail, will be deported through the border at Sutarkandi in Assam’s Karimganj district. (AP Photo/Representational)

Twenty convicted Bangladeshi nationals, currently in detention at Assam’s Silchar jail, will be deported through the border at Sutarkandi in Assam’s Karimganj district on Saturday, an official said on Friday.

A senior official of Assam Police’s border wing said that six among the 20 are Hindus. The official, who asked not to be named, said these 20 people were convicted by courts for violation of either the Passports Act or the Foreigners Act, or both.

Sources said illegal Bangladeshi migrants convicted by Indian courts are a separate category from illegal migrants declared “Bangladeshis” by the Foreigners’ Tribunals of the state. Those declared foreigners often claim that they are Indian citizens.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Man beaten to death on suspicion of cattle theft in Araria: Police
2 Kolkata: PM, Amit Shah rallies rescheduled
3 Court dismisses Michel’s allegations that ED leaked chargesheet to media