Twelve Pakistani nationals repatriated after completing jail terms

Twelve Pakistani nationals, who were lodged at jails in India, were repatriated via the Attari-Wagah border following completion of their sentences, the Ministry of External Affairs Ministry (MEA) said.

It added that India attaches the highest importance to addressing all humanitarian matters, including the early release and repatriation of Indian prisoners and fishermen from Pakistan.

“The government’s persistent efforts have succeeded in the release and repatriation of 20 Indian fishermen from Pakistan’s custody in 2022 so far,” the MEA said in a statement.

“In close coordination with @ForeignOfficePk as well as the Indian side, 12 Pakistan nationals, including 6 fishermen, who were under imprisonment in India, were repatriated today via Attari-Wagah border on completion of their sentences,” the Pakistan High Commission in India tweeted.

The high commission added that it will continue its efforts for the early repatriation of all those Pakistani prisoners who have completed their sentences in India.

“Among those reuniting with their families in Pakistan today is a senior citizen (80 year plus), Muhammad Nazir s/o Fateh Din,” it stated.