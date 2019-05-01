Tweets on Jain monk: HC quashes FIR against Vishal Dadlani, Tehseen Poonawalla; fines them Rs 10 lakh

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has quashed an FIR against singer and composer Vishal Dadlani and political activist Tehseen Poonawalla for allegedly hurting religious sentiments for their tweets on Jain monk Tarun Sagar. However, the court has imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh each to “do justice” to the Jain community, even if it has ruled that no charge under the law is made out in the case.

In August 2018, an FIR was registered against Dadlani and Poonawalla in Haryana’s Ambala district after they questioned the authorities for inviting Sagar to address the Haryana legislative assembly.

While Dadlani had later apologized to the monk, Poonawalla told the court that he has no regrets over the tweets.

On Monday, Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan, ruling in favour of Dadlani and Poonawalla, said the question still arises whether the petitions are to be allowed simply or the power under Section 482 CrPC (the provision allows the High Court to pass any orders in criminal law to secure the ends of justice) can also be used to ensure “justice can also be done to the followers of Jain religion”.

“If the contribution made by the petitioners towards poor people is compared to the contribution made by Jain muni Tarun Sagar, it is apparent that the petitioners have played a mischief to gain publicity without having much to their credit,” Justice Sangwan said.

Justice Sangwan further added that in recent years, the country has “witnessed large-scale violent protest on incitement made by using social media platform, thereby causing extensive damage to public property. However, the preachings of Jain muni Tarun Sagar about non-violence, sacrifices and forgiveness, has avoided repetition of such like protest”.

Observing that it would be appropriate to impose a cost of Rs 10 lakh on each to ensure that in future, they “may not mock at any head of a religious sect, just to gain publicity on social media like Twitter,” Justice Sangwan has ordered Poonawalla to deposit Rs 5 lakh with the Tarun Kranti Manch Trust, Delhi, and deposit the other half of the fine with the Poor Patient’s Fund of PGIMER, Chandigarh. Meanwhile, Dadlani has been ordered to pay Rs 5 lakh to the Shri Digamber Jain Mandir Trust, Chandigarh, and the rest to Punjab and Haryana High Court Advocates’ Welfare Fund.

The amount is to deposited within four months from Monday.