Tweet on Savarkar: Court directs police to inquire into complaint against Congress, Gandhis

A metropolitan magistrate’s court has directed the Mumbai Police to conduct an inquiry into a private complaint which has sought defamation charges against All India Congress Committee, party president Sonia Gandhi and leader Rahul Gandhi for tweets on Veer Damodar Savarkar.

Advertising

Dadar-resident Ranjeet Savarkar had filed a complaint before Bhoiwada court claiming that the official handle of AICC had put out tweets on Savarkar calling him a “traitor”. The complaint claims that the tweets said that Savarkar had “begged for mercy” from the then British government and that he wanted “to be a slave in British Raj”. The complainant claimed that real facts were not examined before the tweets were put out.

The court heard oral submissions made by the complainant and directed Shivaji Park police station to conduct inquiry and submit a report accordingly.

As per law, in an inquiry under sub-section (1), the magistrate may, if he thinks fit, “take evidence of witnesses on oath, provided that if it appears to the magistrate that the offence complained of can be tried exclusively by the court of session, he shall call upon the complainant to produce all his witnesses and examine them on oath”.