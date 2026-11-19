V S Babu, a veteran Tamil Nadu politician who began his career in the DMK and went on to defeat his former party leader, M K Stalin, in one of the most closely watched contests of the 2026 Assembly elections, died Thursday at a private hospital in Chennai. He was 75.

Babu, a legislator from Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), had been admitted to MGM Healthcare on September 9 with a prolonged respiratory illness. He remained in intensive care for more than 70 days as his condition deteriorated.

“Despite comprehensive medical management and the best efforts of our multidisciplinary clinical team, his condition continued to deteriorate,” the hospital said in a statement. He suffered a cardiac arrest and died at 2.24 pm Thursday.