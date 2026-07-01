Vijay’s TVK gained from defections. Now it says its own MLAs are being poached

Barely weeks after the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) steadily expanded its strength by inducting a stream of Opposition legislators, the party now finds itself making the very allegation its critics have levelled against it: that rival parties are attempting to induce or buy elected representatives.

On Wednesday, the Vijay government alleged that the DMK had orchestrated an attempt to induce TVK MLAs with offers running into crores to destabilise the government. Police arrested three persons, while investigators named former DMK minister V Senthil Balaji and his brother V Ashok Kumar as being allegedly linked to the conspiracy – allegations that the DMK is yet to respond to.

The complaint originated with TVK MLA N Elaiyaraja from Uthangarai, who told police that a man identifying himself as Thirunavukkarasu, claiming to represent an opinion polling organisation, contacted him, saying he was acting on behalf of “members of an important political party”.

According to the complaint, Thirunavukkarasu allegedly proposed that Elaiyaraja vote against the Speaker if a resolution was moved in the Assembly and offered him Rs 35 crore in return. When the legislator refused, the caller allegedly warned him not to reveal the conversation and threatened consequences for him and his family.

Based on the complaint, Triplicane police arrested Thirunavukkarasu along with Naresh of Tiruchirappalli and Thiagarajan of Medavakkam. Police said a preliminary investigation suggested that Naresh allegedly met Senthil Balaji’s brother, Ashok Kumar, in Chennai, and that Thirunavukkarasu contacted the MLA at their behest. The investigation is continuing.

Energy and Law Minister R Nirmalkumar escalated the political confrontation, alleging that not just one but “several” TVK MLAs had been approached over the past 40 days with offers of up to Rs 50 crore.

“That is why Stalin keeps repeatedly saying this government will not last long,” Nirmalkumar alleged, accusing DMK president M K Stalin and Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin of attempting to engineer the fall of the government through back-channel inducements rather than electoral politics.

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Since assuming office in May, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has steadily strengthened his numbers in the Assembly. Four AIADMK MLAs have already joined the ruling party after resigning their seats. Two former heavyweight ministers – C Vijayabaskar and M R Vijayabhaskar – have also resigned from the assembly and are about to join the TVK in the coming days, taking the tally of AIADMK legislators quitting the House to six.

The exodus has reduced the AIADMK’s effective strength while reinforcing Opposition allegations that the ruling party has benefited from systematic political poaching.

The DMK, meanwhile, has launched a counterattack. On Wednesday, DMK organisation secretary R S Bharathi submitted a complaint to Governor R N Ravi alleging that Chief Minister Vijay himself attempted to induce two MDMK legislators – T M Rajendran and Senthil Selvan – to resign from the Assembly.

The complaint cited remarks allegedly made by MDMK general secretary Vaiko during his party’s General Council meeting, where he claimed that Vijay had requested him to persuade the two legislators, both elected on the DMK’s Rising Sun symbol, to resign. According to Bharathi, Vaiko alleged that Vijay promised to personally campaign for them if they re-contested the ensuing by-elections.

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The DMK argued that such an assurance amounted to horse-trading and sought a detailed investigation by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.