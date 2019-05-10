TV9 CEO Ravi Prakash booked in cheating case

Police have registered a case of forgery and cheating and searched the premises of TV9 (Telugu) offices and the residence of TV9 CEO V Ravi Prakash after a complaint was lodged alleging the use of false documents for wrongful gain.

Cyberabad Police said that the cyber crime police station received a complaint from P Kaushik Rao, one of the directors of Alanda Media, alleging that V Ravi Prakash and S Sivaji and others committed forgery using false documents for wrongful gain apart from other matters.

Ravi Prakash went live from TV9 studio late evening and denied all the allegations.

A criminal case was lodged under sections 406, 420, 467, 469, 471, 120 (B) IPC and sections 66 and 72 of IT Act and investigation was taken up by the Cyber Crime Police.

Based on a search warrant issued by a court, searches were conducted at various places on Thursday. The search teams reportedly seized documents and electronic evidence, and the materials will be forwarded to FSL for further analysis.

In his complaint, Rao alleged that Ravi Prakash forged signatures on official documents, and that he was not allowing the new management to make changes and was creating hurdles. Alanda Media and Entertainment had bought majority stake in Associated Broadcasting Company Limited (ABCL) last year. ABCL runs a bouqet of channels.