Friday, April 30, 2021
TV journalist Rohit Sardana dies of heart attack

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kiren Rijiju and the media fraternity offered condolences to Rohit Sardana's family.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 30, 2021 3:19:18 pm
Rohit Sardana (Source: Twitter/AIRNews)

Television journalist Rohit Sardana, who tested positive for coronavirus recently, passed away Friday due to a heart attack. Many Union ministers, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and his colleagues in the media expressed condolence over the demise of Sardana who was associated with Aaj Tak news channel.

“Rohit Sardana left us too soon. Full of energy, passionate about India’s progress and a kind hearted soul, Rohit will be missed by many people. His untimely demise has left a huge void in the media world. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti,” PM Modi tweeted.

“Pained to learn about Shri Rohit Sardana ji’s untimely demise. In him, the nation has lost a brave journalist who always stood up for unbiased and fair reporting. May God give his family the strength to bear this tragic loss. My deepest condolences to his family and followers,” Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju said, “I’m deeply shocked & saddened to hear heartbreaking news of senior journalist Rohit Sardana’s demise. He was a fearless and straightforward journalist. May his departed soul rest in peace.”

Another Union minister Jitendra Singh said, “A promising journalistic career abruptly cut short. His best was yet to come. Young Rohit Sardana, who was only yesterday tweeting to arrange help for COVID victims, has himself succumbed to the cruel pandemic.”

Sardana’s colleague and senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai said, “More terrible news friends. Well known Tv news anchor Rohit Sardana has passed away. Had a heart attack this morning. Deep condolences to his family. RIP.”

Another colleague Rahul Kanwal said, “Rohit Sardana was the sharpest young anchor I have met. Superb command over Hindi, brilliant with his turn of the phrase, precise questions, clear in his thinking, loved by the masses, warm and humble off the screen, he was destined for great things. Our newsroom is in deep shock.”

