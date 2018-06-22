Tuticorin violence: Lawyer accused of engineering stir held

Dismissing the bail petitions of Nathan and Raghavan on Monday, the high court had said the lawyers cannot escape responsibility. (File) Dismissing the bail petitions of Nathan and Raghavan on Monday, the high court had said the lawyers cannot escape responsibility. (File)

Tamil Nadu police arrested S Vanchi Nathan, one of the two lawyers accused of engineering the anti-sterlite protests and violence in Tuticorin. He was arrested Wednesday midnight at Chennai international airport. An anticipatory bail petition filed by Nathan and his associate Hari Raghavan was dismissed by the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court two days ago.

It is learnt that Nathan, who is state co-ordinator of People’s Right Protection Center, a lawyers’ wing of radical left organisation Makkal Adhikaram, was also planning to approach the Supreme Court with an anticipatory bail plea.

According to police, Nathan and Raghavan have been booked under several sections of the IPC, including 353 (criminal force to deter public servants from carrying out duty), 148 (rioting with deadly weapons) and Section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act.

Dismissing the bail petitions of Nathan and Raghavan on Monday, the high court had said the lawyers cannot escape responsibility as leaders of the movement. The court said that since the petitioners did not deny their leadership, they should not shy away from questioning by the police.

A statement by Makkal Adhikaram on Thursday condemned Nathan’s arrest.

