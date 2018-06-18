Anti-Sterlite protest highlights: Vedanta chairman says company wants to restart operations with community support

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal expressed his sorrow over the ‘unfortunate’ deaths in Tuticorin. (Screengrab/Twitter/@AnilAgarwal_Ved) Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal expressed his sorrow over the ‘unfortunate’ deaths in Tuticorin. (Screengrab/Twitter/@AnilAgarwal_Ved)

A day after 12 people were killed in clashes with security forces in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister EK Palaniswami on Thursday defended the police. “When someone hits you, you naturally tend to defend yourselves. so on such situations, no one acts in a pre-planned manner,” he wrote on Twitter. He also accused political parties of “misguiding protesters.” Nine were also critically injured in the clashes that broke out between police and locals who are protesting against the industrial plant.

DMK leader Stalin, meanwhile, who was holding a protest outside Tamil Nadu secretariat, has been detained by the police. Several other leaders were detained too. The DMK and other Opposition parties in the state have also called for a dawn-to-dusk bandh on May 25, condemning the police action against protestors.

A Commission of Inquiry headed by retired Madras High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan has also been constituted to probe circumstances leading to firing. The Centre and NHRC have also sought a report over the violence. Internet services in Tuticorin and adjoining districts of Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari have been suspended till May 27 to prevent spread of rumours through social media.

