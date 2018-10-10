Follow Us:
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
Tushar Mehta appointed as the new Solicitor General of India

The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved the appointment of Mehta with effect from the day of assumption of charge of the office for a period till June 30, 2020. He is currently representing the state of Jammu and Kashmir in the ongoing debate on Article 35A in the Supreme Court.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Tushar Mehta was appointed as the Solicitor General of India by the central government on Wednesday. The post was vacant since October 20, 2017 after the resignation of former solicitor general of India Ranjit Kumar.

The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved the appointment of Mehta with effect from the day of assumption of charge of the office for a period till June 30, 2020.

Mehta is currently representing the state of Jammu and Kashmir in the Article 35A hearing before the Supreme Court. He has also represented the Centre in many high profile cases such as 2G scam case, Aircel-Maxis case, challenge to Section 66A of Information Technology Act, and the arrest of activists in the Bhima Koregaon case.

Mehta has been serving as the ASG since mid-2014 when the BJP government came to power at the Centre.

Solicitor General is a legal officer who represents state or central governments in courtroom proceedings.

 

