Turncoats will sink BJP’s boat: Ashok Chavan

ON A day when four Opposition legislators joined the BJP, the Congress hit out at the ruling party.

Former state chief minister Ashok Chavan said, “An overloaded vessel always sinks. The BJP’s ship in the state is overloaded with opportunists. They will definitely sink.”

Congress MLA Kalidas Kolambkar was among those who switched over on Wednesday. Buzz is also the rife that several other legislators from the party are in touch with the ruling party.

To lift the sagging morale of Congress workers, the party organised an event where ladoos were distributed outside the party’s head office in Mumbai’s Dadar to celebrate the defection.

“A picture is being painted that the morale of the party has been hit by the defections. And that the party workers are down and saddened by the developments. But this is not true. We are happy that people who were unfaithful to the party’s ideals are moving out,” said Raju Waghmare, state Congress spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, Vijay Waddetiwar, targetted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s Maha Janadesh yatra, which commences on Thursday. “The BJP-Shiv Sena have been forced to resort to yatra politics since they have not fulfilled poll promises made five years ago. They have misled the people.”