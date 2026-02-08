Turkish singer’s performance cancelled after NSUI protest at Udaipur music fest
Udaipur Music Festival is celebrating its 10 anniversary in which many international musicians participated. This was organised by the Tourism Department in Rajasthan. No other artist's show was cancelled.
The performance of Turkish singer Selin Sümbültepe at the Udaipur World Music Festival was cancelled on Saturday evening, barely 30 minutes before it was scheduled to begin, following protests by the National Students Union of India (NSUI) activists.
NSUI activists opposed the singer’s participation, alleging that Turkey had supported Pakistan during Operation Sindoor by supplying them with drones and arguing that artists from the country should not be given a platform in India.
The protest began at 2 PM when NSUI members gathered outside the District Collectorate and submitted a memorandum to Additional District Magistrate (ADM) City Jitendra Ojha, demanding the immediate cancellation of the event. Later in the evening, activists staged a demonstration at the entrance of the festival venue at Gandhi Ground, holding placards and raising slogans against the performance scheduled for 7 PM.
Following the protest at the venue, the organisers called off the show. Indian Express sent a message to Udaipur Collector Namit Mehta but he didn’t respond. ADM Jitendra Ojha said he has no knowleddge regarding the cancellation of the program.
Former NSUI District President Mohit Nayak termed the invitation to Turkish artists “completely wrong,” stating that Turkey has supported Pakistan on international platforms and has been involved in anti-India activities. He alleged that allowing such a performance on the “sacred land of Mewar” was unacceptable and accused the Rajasthan government of supporting the event, calling it an example of the BJP’s “double standards.”
Nayak said that earlier the organisers had assured the group that no events involving Turkish artists will be held in the future. “It is absolutely inappropriate to give a platform to artists from a country that has helped our enemies in times of difficulty, especially on the land of Maharana Pratap. This act will tarnish the image of Mewar,” he said.
