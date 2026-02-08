Turkish singer’s performance cancelled after NSUI protest at Udaipur music fest

The performance of Turkish singer Selin Sümbültepe at the Udaipur World Music Festival was cancelled on Saturday evening, barely 30 minutes before it was scheduled to begin, following protests by the National Students Union of India (NSUI) activists.

Udaipur Music Festival is celebrating its 10 anniversary in which many international musicians participated. This was organised by the Tourism Department in Rajasthan. No other artist’s show was cancelled.

NSUI activists opposed the singer’s participation, alleging that Turkey had supported Pakistan during Operation Sindoor by supplying them with drones and arguing that artists from the country should not be given a platform in India.